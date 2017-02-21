Irving Music Factory set to open Labor Day

Photo: Construction on the roughly $180 million Irving Music Factory is starting to take shape after years of development. The center is now slated to open by Labor Day of this year. /Photo by Joe Snell

An orchestra of jackhammers and hard hats welcomed select media personnel to an early glimpse of the Irving Music Factory on Feb. 2. The 17-acre construction site, located next to the Irving Convention Center and Highway 114, is set to open on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

“There was a lot of skepticism about this project dating back six to eight years,” said Eric Bunner, a representative of general contractor Skanska. “Now it’s finally come to a reality. We want the Irving community and those surrounding Irving as excited, or more excited about what this project will bring to the community, as we are.”

The $170 million entertainment, retail, and office complex includes nine buildings and will house a Live Nation indoor/outdoor concert hall, eight-screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and restaurants among various retail and office tenants.

Including the parking garage, the entire venue is close to 1 million square feet. Currently, construction is roughly 60 percent complete. General contractor Skanska USA was brought on by North Carolina-based developer ARK to work on the North Texas project.

Skanska’s contract, roughly $100 million of the total development cost, includes the core shell only. From there, tenants come in and complete their interiors and build out the spaces. One of the buildings is a six story parking garage with an additional four stories of office space on top.

Construction also includes a separate 100,000 square foot office building, which has been leased by Irving-based Ethos Group, as well as the Pavilion, a 4,000 seat indoor concert hall that is convertible into an 8,000 seat outdoor amphitheater.

“Skanska’s office is located here in Irving, right across the street, so we have a very strong, vested interest in this project,” Bunner said. “It’s been coming for quite some time, and we’re just happy to be a part of the team that brings it to fruition. This is going to be an incredible venue for people to come and spend a day.”

The chamber has acted as a conduit as well as educator between the project, the Irving business community, and local residents, according to Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber President and CEO Beth Bowman.

“What this allows is another option,” Bowman said. “As we’re speaking, [our team] is constantly in the offices of the commercial real estate broker community as well as the buildings within the Urban Center, making sure to communicate development, not only about the Music Factory, but developments that are happening outside the Urban Center.”

Bowman, who has made several trips to the site since the groundbreaking ceremony in 2014, is looking forward to the progress ahead.

“We’re going to be seeing a lot of the exterior of the buildings being installed, a lot of trim, a lot of brick, metal panel, curtain wall, windows, plaster and it’s really going to start taking shape here over the next couple of months,” Bunner said.

The site also features a 50,000 square foot plaza with an outdoor stage that will host fashion shows, food festivals, and farmers markets among other events.

“In terms of a project of this magnitude, this is a first for Irving,” Bowman said. “Today we entertain customers throughout the region. We are looking forward to entertaining customers and truly having an experience right here in our award winning city.”