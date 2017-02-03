Neal Shusterman discusses death, duty in new book “Scythe”

Photo: Reading from his new novel, “Scythe”, at Valley Ranch Library, author Neal Shusterman encourages youngsters to take an interest in literature. /Photo by Ariel Graham

Award-winning, young-adult author Neal Shusterman discussed his newest book at Valley Ranch Library on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Shusterman has written numerous young adult (YA) novels and series during his career, including the Skinjacker Trilogy, the Star Shard Chronicles, and the Unwind Dystology.

“Scythe” is the first book in a brand new YA series. It takes place in a futuristic utopian society where disease and even death itself have been eliminated. The only way to die is to be randomly killed by a professional reaper, called a scythe. The story follows two teenagers, Rowan and Citra, as they are unwillingly selected to become apprentices to a scythe and must learn about the profession and why the job is necessary. During the event, Shusterman read a snippet from the book introducing the readers to the character of Rowan and to the grim duties of a scythe.

Shusterman said the idea for “Scythe” came after his mother suffered a massive stroke and was in hospice care for a year. He recalled the day his mother died. He held one of her hands and his father held her other hand, telling her that it was OK and that they loved her.

“Passing out of this world while being held by the two people who love you most in the world, telling you how much they love you, I don’t think that’s a terrible way to go,” Shusterman said. “The next idea I came up with was a book about ending life compassionately.”

Shusterman is no stranger to dealing with difficult topics in his books. His award-winning “Challenger Deep” novel deals with the struggles of mental illness and was heavily inspired by his son’s battle with schizophrenia.

His dystopian thriller “Unwind” takes on a number of issues such as stem cell research, abortion, and what makes a person alive. Although the book deals with such heavy, often politically charged topics, Shusterman said the book itself is not political. He did not want to tell the reader how to feel about these issues, but to encourage the reader to look at these issues from a different angle.

“As long as we keep looking at these issues in simplistic ways, this side versus that side, we are doomed to have no solutions,” Shusterman said. “If we are ever going to successfully address these issues, we need to rise above the politics and look at all of this from a random perspective that doesn’t divide us. I don’t know how to get us there, but I want to point it out.”

Many kids and teenagers in the audience went up after the question and answer session to have their copies of “Scythe” signed by Shusterman. Isaac Roman, a 7th grader at Sam Houston Middle School, is an avid reader. He received “Scythe” as a Christmas gift from his brother and finished the book in just under a week. He enjoyed how the story took unexpected twists and kept him reading.

“It’s a real page turner,” Roman said. “You just keep reading it, and it just keeps getting better and better.”

Angie Mahalik, the librarian at Coppell Middle School West, had not read the book prior to the talk; however, she enjoyed listening to Shusterman and picked up a copy of the book for herself. She said the YA genre has seen a big boom in recent years and that many kids start out reading works like Shusterman’s.

“I feel like the dystopian and fantasy genres have really kind of exploded in the last few years, and our kids are drawn to that,” Mahalik said. “We have a lot of students who feel compelled to start there first, and then expand to science fiction or other genres.”