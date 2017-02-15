North Texas kids compete in annual FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament

Photo: A team reacts to the stress of competition as their robot performs during the North Texas FIRST LEGO League Regional Championship Robotics Tournament. /Photo by John Starkey

Kids from across North Texas put their robotics and LEGO skills to the test at Dallas’ Parish Episcopal School as more than 600 elementary and middle school students competed in the 9th annual North Texas FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Regional Championship Robotics Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.

This year’s theme, “Animal Allies,” tasked teams with not only creating a robot, but also identifying and solving problems to help improve relations between humans and animals. Out of 391 teams in the North Texas area, only the top 60 made it to the regional tournament.

Teresa Lenling, the interim Vice President of Learning & Engagement at the Perot Museum, explained the program is designed to get children excited about robotics from an early age. The museum, along with Lockheed Martin, has been involved with FIRST since its inception.

“It’s a really engaging program that gets [children] involved in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – at a really young age so that hopefully we can inspire the next generation of engineers and robotics,” Lenling said. “It’s a combination of a robot design challenge, which is the robot competition, a project in which they have to solve real-world problems. They also have to talk about how they designed it and why they designed their robot the way that they did.”

The competition’s main event was the Robot Games, a head-to-head competition that challenged team robots to accomplish various objectives in order to score more points than the opposing team. Teams were judged on design and problem solving skills. When youngsters were not showing off their creations, they had a chance to relax in the “pits” and tune up their machines.

One of the teams competing this year was “The Big Friendly Wolves,” a team of students from the Rex Programming school in Irving. Fourteen-year-old Abhi, one of the team members controlling the robot of the field, explained the objectives all robots had to accomplish.

“There are different missions and all of them are animal-related, like delivering food to animals, or rescuing an animal, and there’s some where you switch an animal, which is animal conservation,” Abhi said. “You pick and select which missions you want to do, and then you program your robot to do those [missions].”

The team tied for 7th place overall by the end of the first round. However in Round 2, their robot suffered technical difficulties which prevented the team from completing the challenges. Despite the setback, the team remained optimistic about their performance. Team member Nanda chalked the problem up to information overload.

“Since we use gyro sensors for our turns and to make it more accurate, sometimes [the sensors] go nuts with all the information it’s taking in,” Nanda said.

Laila, a team member of the Frisco-based “Incredibots” and an avid LEGO fan even before joining, credits her experience in the tournament to growing her interests in coding and programming.

“At first I was just planning on building with LEGOs, because I like to build for fun,” Laila said. “But I ended up learning a lot more about robotics.”

Teresa Lenling added that LEGOs serve as an excellent introduction to engineering and robotics, not just because of their design and ease of use, but because they are something most children have experience with.

“This is really their first experience, so what we want them to do is have a really fun and engaging experience with STEM and that way get excited about it,” Lenling said. “LEGO is a really familiar platform for a lot of kids. Most kids have LEGOs, and they know how to put them together. Having the robotics portion on top of it just adds that next layer.”

Winning the 1st place Champion’s Award was won by the “TechnoWarriors,” a team of students from Coppell and Irving, who will advance to the World Festival in Houston on April 19-22. The 2nd place team, “The Robomonkeys,” a group of students from Plano and Dallas, will also attend the World Festival. In 3rd place, the “Hockadaisies,” a team comprised of students from The Hockaday School in Dallas, will compete the LEGOLAND® North American Open in Carlsbad, CA, May 19-21.