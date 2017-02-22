Pastor George celebrates 80th birthday

Photo: Calvary Church Pastor Don George is surprised by over 100 guests in honor of his 80th birthday. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

Roughly 150 Members of Calvary Church gathered Thursday morning, Feb. 9, to celebrate Pastor J. Don George’s 80th birthday in an event that honored the longtime community pastor with a flag from a state representative and a proclamation from the mayor.

“It kind of gave me a foretaste of what Heaven is going to be like,” George said.

The surprise party featured live performances, food, and personal stories from former pastors who worked alongside George.

“The birthday bash at Calvary Church was a total surprise,” George said. “I knew I was going to have lunch with the adult plus group in the church, but there were over 100 people there. The band was playing, and people were standing and cheering, and there was confetti in the air, and so much excitement as I walked through the middle of the crowd.”

Gary Paige, a pastor at Calvary for the senior adults, organized the festivities.

“He was out of town on his 80th birthday in Panama,” Paige said. “We normally have a luncheon the first Thursday of the month and that seemed like a good time to recognize his 80th birthday. I think he was surprised and pleased when he came in and saw all of the old friends there and former staff members, because he did not know that they would be there.

“He knew we were going to have a little celebration, but he didn’t know that I invited former staff members to come. The proclamation from the mayor, and the flag from the state representative meant a lot to him.”

Paige invited many of the pastors who served throughout the early years of Calvary Church with Pastor George.

“I was overwhelmed with their generosity and complimentary words they spoke,” George said. “They all made their own way to come. One came from North Carolina, one came from Nashville, Tenn., and another one came from Houston, so they all came from various cities and states all over the country. They are all busy people, so it was a total surprise to me. I was surprised and deeply humbled; so very grateful for their kindness.

“These young men who have gone out from Calvary are a remarkable group. Four of them pastor four large churches in key cities across America. If you combine the four of them, they preach to about 17,000 people every Sunday morning, which is an average of about 4,000 per church.

They were just young guys who came through Calvary, spent a few years with me here on staff, and then went out to pastor their own churches, and they do it exceedingly well,” he said.

Chris Ayon, an executive pastor of campus development that oversees Multi-Site campuses, said Pastor George has had a big impact on many lives.

“His legacy is in all the mega church pastors who got up and honored Pastor George calling him their pastor,” Ayon said. “I think it gives some of the people whose lives he’s changed an opportunity to celebrate him. It also allows the community of Irving, the Metroplex, and Texas an opportunity to recognize such a positive influence in one of their own.”

Pastor George has many more milestone celebrations coming up this year alongside his birthday.

“I will celebrate my 45th year as pastor of Calvary Church here, and this year my wife and I celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary,” George said. “I also celebrate 40 years of perfect attendance, so I have a lot of celebrating to do.”