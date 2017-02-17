Police investigate aggravated robbery

The Irving Police Department is investigating an Aggravated Robbery offense that occurred on Feb. 15 at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fouts Drive.

The suspects entered the residence while the occupants of the home were asleep. The victims were forcibly restrained at gun point during the commission of the offense. One of the victims was struck multiple times by the suspects in an attempt to locate property within the home. The injured victim suffered serious head trauma and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Irving Police detectives are actively working on the case. There were possibly four suspects involved in the crime, and they spoke Spanish to each other during the commission of the crime. Detectives are in contact with surrounding law enforcement agencies to see if there have been any other similar types of offenses occur in their jurisdictions. It is unknown at this time if the suspects took any property from the residence.

The release of further information is limited due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. If anyone has any information concerning this offense, please contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

SOURCE Irving Police Department