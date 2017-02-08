Police officer and 5-year-old daughter receive wheelchair accessible van

DALLAS, TX – Thanks to several North Texas businesses, traveling to frequent medical appointments will be much more comfortable and less stressful for five-year-old Sunday Dawn and her father, Grand Prairie Police Officer Rafael Taft, who were presented with a specially-equipped wheelchair accessible van at United Access on Friday, Jan. 27.

Officer Taft was surprised this past Fall with a practically brand new 2015 Dodge Caravan from Caliber Collision at the American Airlines Sky Ball as part of its Recycled Rides™ program. United Access and BraunAbility stepped up to donate a complete wheelchair conversion package to make the van accessible for his daughter.

An Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq, Taft is a single father with full-time custody of Sunday. She was diagnosed with many serious ailments confining her to a wheel chair and continuous care. Since July 2015, Sunday has undergone 18 surgeries. Taft’s devotion to caring for his daughter led his fellow officers at Grand Prairie Police Department to nominate him to receive the van donation.

“It’s so easy to get her in and out of the car now. She no longer has to be rear facing. She can now see out the window and enjoy the ride,” Taft said, as he and Sunday tested their newly-equipped van.

“We are thrilled with the generosity of United Access and BraunAbility as they join with us to ease the burden of transportation for Officer Taft and his daughter,” said Mark Sanders, Chief Operating Officer of Caliber Collision. “We hope this gift of transportation restores their rhythm of life and opens up many more opportunities to enjoy quality time together. “

SOURCE Caliber Collision Centers