Proposed Conflans Road extension invites public input

Engineers for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are in the planning stages of a proposed road extension, designed to help ease traffic at one of Irving’s most frequently congested intersections, Conflans Road and Highway 161. Conflans Road, which stretches from Highway 161 to Story Road, will receive extensive renovations over the next few years which will expand its reach and allow for faster commutes.

Representatives from TxDOT hosted a public meeting on the proposed extension of Conflans Road in the Irving City Hall on Monday, Jan. 16.

“This is one of the busiest intersections in the Metroplex, so we are constantly looking for ways to improve the roads in North Texas,” Michelle Raglon, Public Information Officer with TxDOT, said. “That’s one of the reasons we are extending. We have public meetings to make sure we have the go ahead, or if there are complaints from the public, to make sure there is some type of public involvement in the process. The public has 15 days from this meeting to comment on the project.

“We didn’t have too many people show up tonight. The people who’ve shown up, the people who will be really affected, they know when we’ll be getting started. They’ve seen the plans. They’ve got a chance to comment, and the people who own land, the people who will be affected the most, want the plan to move forward and be completed as quickly as possible.”

Naser Abusaad, a Consultant Project Manager for the City of Irving, talked about the details of the road extension.

“Currently, Conflans on the East side comes in and really terminates under President George Bush Turnpike or State Highway 161,” Abusaad said. “This project takes [Conflans] and extends it westward, over the existing levy, over Bear Creek, and we tie in to FAA Boulevard, which is West. So we’re connecting East and West Conflans with FAA Boulevard. It is proposed as a four lane roadway, divided with a raised median.

“There is actually a hike and bike trail on the bridge. There is a future high speed bike way along Bear Creek that is in the Metropolitan Transportation Plan that this area crosses, so the bridge would accommodate cyclists as well as pedestrians. The trail is on one side, then we have a side walk on the other side.”

Abusaad also talked about how the Conflans extension has been in the planning stages for quite some time.

“Basically, since Conflans terminates, connectivity is really the main purpose of the project. 183 is just to the North, so having this relief to 183, as well as providing access opportunities to FAA and Conflans is the goal. It’s been in the transportation plan for the City of Irving, as well as the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, for some time.”

While the year 2025 is the scheduled completion date, most observers believe it will be sooner.

“2025 is a worst case scenario,” Abusaad said. “It really depends on funding. Our goal now is to environmentally clear the project. That’s the reason we’re having this public meeting. We’re producing environmental documents.”

Grace Lo, Project Manager for TxDOT, said construction should only take about a year once funding is finalized.

“I’m thinking 2021, maybe even shorter to start construction,” Lo said.

Michelle Raglon, in reference to continuing planning stages, talked about how public meanings are a way citizens can voice their concerns in an informal fashion.

“This is still early in planning,” Raglon said. “Normally what happens after we have our public meetings is we have public hearings. Public hearings are the formal part of the meeting. It gives people an opportunity for one on one with our team. They get a chance to voice their opinions, if they want to see particular changes, if they like it, if they don’t like it. We take all those comments, we listen, and we provide answers to those concerns.”

Raglon mentioned that the changes to Conflans are done with the people of Irving’s best interest, making their travels and environment more amiable.

“So far, there haven’t been any complaints,” she said. “Most asked how fast we can do this, to give the road some relief. That’s why we do most of these projects, for congestion relief, as well as for the air quality. To make sure that things keep moving fast and smooth, so people have a more reliable commute.”