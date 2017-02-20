Radio Host Honors Elliott Teacher

ESPN 103.3 FM Automotive Edge radio show made a surprise visit to Elliott Elementary School and announced fourth grade teacher Sandy Brown as February Teacher of the Month.

Parents Sandra Aguilar, Niki McClure and Mary Summerville nominated Ms. Brown by writing a letter to the radio show expressing Ms. Brown’s passion and the impact she has had on students throughout her 13 years of teaching. Automotive Edge’s radio host and Irving ISD alumni, Kurt Chase, presented Ms. Brown with a check for $250 from Grapevine Ford who is one of the radio show’s sponsors. She will also receive a stock of school supplies for the remainder of the school year.

SOURCE Irving ISD