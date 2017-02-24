Singley teacher earns regional award

Ana Snider, Spanish teacher at Singley Academy, has been awarded the College Board’s AP (Advanced Placement) Award for Administrators in the southwestern region, which serves students and educators in Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated significant involvement with the AP program, including AP coordinators, counselors, pre-AP teachers and AP teachers. Snider accepted the award Thursday, Feb. 23, at the 2017 Regional Forum in Houston. Snider teaches Spanish I, II, III and AP Spanish Literature.

SOURCE Irving ISD