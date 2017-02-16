Super Hero Training Academy fulfills Irving superhero dreams

Photo: Channeling his inner batman, Jack Maldonado, 7, kicks through a mock brick wall at the Super Hero Training Academy. /Photo by John Starkey

Superheroes-in-training were out in full force at the Super Hero Training Academy, held at the West Irving Library on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Children participated in a wide range of themed activities including dressing up as their favorite superheroes, taking photos, creating custom masks, and even receiving personalized super hero certificates. Bad guy fighting skills were also put to the test as children hurled beanbags at cut-out enemies and crashed through a fake brick wall. Later, participants had the opportunity to meet some real-life heroes, including firefighters from the Irving Fire Department, who gave the kids a tour of one of their fire engines and answered their questions about being a firefighter.

The event was presented as part of West Irving Library’s children’s reading program, an initiative that offers weekly children’s story time as well as large-scale events, including the super hero academy, every month. Debbie Brown, senior librarian at the West Irving Library, explained that the idea came about after seeing the success of other superhero-themed events in libraries across the country.

“Superheroes are always popular with kids, and we have a lot of superhero books that we check out,” Brown said. “[Those books] are out all the time. They circulate a lot, so we know kids are crazy about superheroes. We like to do programs on the weekends when they’re out of school to get them in the library, find books, and help them have a good experience here in the library.”

Although primarily elementary-age children, the library also caters to younger and older children including teenagers, and offers events based on popular brands like Harry Potter and Cupcake Wars.

“The teens are our Saturday events,” Brown said. “They move around between after school, evenings and weekends, but we do one or two teen events every month. And of course, we have a variety of things for adults too.”

James Donovan, an IT specialist from Irving, brought his family out to the event including his 10-year-old daughter Clarissa. One reason superheroes are popular today, Donovan said, is because people want to see others doing good.

“There’s a lot of bad in the world, and people like the idea that there are people out there trying to do good,” Donovan said.

Donovan’s daughter Clarissa also wants to do good, just like her favorite superhero, the Flash.

“Me and my Dad like to watch; he’s the fastest man alive,” Clarissa said. “He’s always taking down mean villains.”

Heroes like Flash, Superman and Captain America have been around for nearly 80 years. According to Brown, thanks to the huge surge of comic book-based blockbusters and successful TV shows, superheroes are more popular with kids now than ever before.

“It’s good versus evil, and good always prevails,” Brown said. “While comics have always been popular, they are super popular right now – movies, TV, books, you name it.”

Pablo Franco, an Irving-based professor, also brought his young daughter Aliana to the event. Franco agreed that the idea of good winning against evil is part of the reason superheroes are and have been popular for years.

“It’s not just today, it’s been for the last 80 to 100 years,” Franco said. “Everybody’s always looking for a figure that can protect them from the bad things, or from anybody taking advantage of them. It’s good that we have these other figures to make us feel better.”