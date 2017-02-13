Texas Department of Agriculture presents check to Meals on Wheels

Photo: Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller presents a check to Meals on Wheels. /Photo by Matt Pedersen

In an effort to help senior citizens who are unable to leave their homes due to physical constraints, the Texas Department of Agriculture donated over a million dollars in funding to Meals on Wheels as well as similar programs throughout the state.

Sid Miller, Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture, presented the check in a ceremony at the VNA Haggerty Center in Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“Dallas-Fort Worth is a very vibrant part of Texas,” Miller said. “It has a very huge influence in primary politics, and that’s where elections are won in Texas. Being a northern Texan myself, living just West of Fort Worth, I’m very familiar with this area. I always look forward to coming up here and seeing the people of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

This is the 10 year the Texas Agriculture Department has awarded the VNA Meals on Wheels program a grant. Commissioner Miller talked about his history with the program and how important it is to the city.

“When I was a legislator ten years ago, we instituted this program and it has been very successful,” Miller said. “It’s been a very good service to the client, which allows them to maintain their quality of life, allowing them to stay in their home, not in a nursing home. It’s about $300 dollars a year for the client, versus about $40,000 dollars a year if they go to a nursing home. It’s a good deal for them, it’s a good deal for the tax payer. This is one of those rare instances where the government intervenes and everybody wins.

“You don’t worry about being politically correct, this program is biblically correct. It’s a good program and has a lot of volunteers. I would encourage anyone, if you’re interested, to get involved and make a difference in your community.”

Katherine Krause, President and CEO of VNA, talked about how it felt to receive this substantial grant.

“We feel that it helps us carry out our mission, which is helping people age with dignity in the home,” Krause said. “This allows us to feed over 200,000 more people, so it is very important to us. It’s smart of the Department of Agriculture to know what a smart investment it is, helping save tax payer money on top of it, because it prevents hospitalization and nursing home stays. This is huge.”

Krause spoke about what an honor it was to have the Commissioner himself present the check.

“He’s never been to our kitchen before, and he usually does this in Austin. The fact that he’s here in Dallas shows a real commitment on his part and we appreciate that,” she said.

Krause then talked about how it felt to provide a much needed service to senior citizens who have no one else to turn to.

“To qualify for Meals on Wheels, you have to be homebound, you can’t leave your home without significant assistance,” she said. “Most of our folks live alone, and transportation is not the most available in Dallas. It costs money that they don’t have. They’re isolated in their home, so without us visiting them in their homes they would not receive food, and they wouldn’t receive some sort of connection with the outside world.”

Martin Cominsky, President and CEO of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, was in attendance as well and represented the Meals on Wheels for the city of Houston.

“We serve 4,000 meals every day in Houston to seniors over 60 years old who are homebound and need both the nourishment of a visit from a friend and a hot meal,” Cominsky said. “It’s a great honor and opportunity to serve those people and sometimes to be the only person who is visiting them every day. Particularly, we’re proud of serving our veterans in that way.

“We’re especially proud to meet with Commissioner Sid Miller, who has a special program that provides funding for Meals on Wheels around the state. For every meal we get no additional funding, the state will provide a dollar per meal delivery. Houston is the largest recipient of those additional funds.”

Katherine Krause talked about how necessary ongoing support from the community is for the program.

“While we received a huge grant from the Department of Agriculture, we have to raise $10 million a year to take care of the people that are currently on service,” Krause said. “We take care of almost 5,000 people a day. The people on Meals on Wheels can’t go to food banks. They can’t get there by nature of how they qualify. Without the community volunteers from DFW and the funds they donate, we couldn’t feed those people.”

Krause then said that although the Texas Agriculture Department’s grant is a tremendous help, the program still requires more people who wish to donate their time in order to provide care for Dallas’ senior citizens.

“This is an important part of the process, but without the actual community support, with actual volunteers delivering the meals, or contributing themselves, we couldn’t do this,” she said. “We would be a much smaller program.”