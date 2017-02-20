Texas Workforce Commission presents grant for job training

Education opens doors to success, not only for individuals looking to ensure a bright future for themselves, but also for the cities and corporations who depend upon a steady stream of employees to fill available positions. In order to build a better tomorrow, the Texas Workforce Commission presented nearly half a million dollars in grant money to a group of corporations within the DFW area, allowing them to establish training programs to provide higher education for people interested in working with them.

The $407,230 check was presented to representatives from the Crawford Electrical Company, Owens & Minor Distributing Incorporated, and others in a ceremony at the Owens & Minor facility in Flower Mound.

Andres Alcantar, Chairman and Commissioner for the Texas Workforce Business, presented the check and gave special thanks to North Lake College, the local education institution that stepped in to help the benefiting companies organize their training programs.

“I want to start by thanking the college and their wonderful team,” Alcantar said. “They do a real wonderful job of pulling different folks together. The Dallas [County] Community College District is, in fact, the largest generator of skills benefiting projects in Texas; it has been for a number of years now. That consistency reflects on their desire to truly align, understand, and respond to the needs of employers in their service area.”

Christa Slejko, President of North Lake College, thanked the TWC and the benefiting companies for putting their trust into her college.

“When I was looking at the partnership, one of the things I thought was really interesting was that these were three companies from different parts of the Metroplex,” Slejko said. “Often companies do find themselves joined together, either by industry or geographic region, but to represent a big swathe of the Metroplex is an exciting thing.

“About 174 employees will be trained through the partner companies. It’s going to be about 9,000 hours of training.”

Alcantar further thanked the college and the representatives present, remarking how their efforts allow the communities they join to flourish.

“I applaud the college district and various presidents for their work reaching out to various high schools and other partners to make sure that the needs of employers in this fast growing region of the country, both in terms of population and jobs, are met, that that momentum is maintained, and that goals involving prosperity, success of companies, success of individuals living in these communities, are achieved,” Alcantar said.

Kelly Johns, Regional Vice-President of Crawford Electrical Company, spoke about how the grant would help his company.

“Crawford is an electrical distribution company based in Las Colinas,” Johns said. “We have 26 branches in Texas and Louisiana with 684 employees, and close to $700 million dollars in revenue. We base all of our growth on the construction business, which is volatile at times, and pretty flat right now. Funds like this, in times of rising cost in every place, make it very nice to help our employees receive extra training.”

Crawford’s employee base, Johns stated, is already eager to receive training and acquire new skills.

“I know we sold out our Excel Advanced training, and [employees were] begging for more the other day. We had a four hour class during operating hours, and we had about 17 people in that class,” he said.

Chairman Alcantar reiterated that this is just one portion of a statewide plan to provide educational opportunities to Texas citizens.

“The Tri-Agencies, TWC, Texas Education Agency, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, partnered up,” Alcantar said. “In our recommendations to the Governor, one of many recommendations included the launching of industry cluster innovative academies.”

“Within those designs, where we have our early college high schools, we have an ISD partnering up with a community college, identifying a high demand occupation within one of six major Texas industry clusters, making sure that we have an alignment in terms for a two year degree with the potential, if desired, to get a four year degree. The design is a partnership that provides mentoring, career guidance, the potential for an internship, and the direct involvement of a specific employer working with these partners to generate more students with the skills that you tell us that you need,” he said.