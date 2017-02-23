TXU Energy donates trees for outdoor learning

Thanks to the generosity of TXU Energy, three Irving ISD learning spaces were beautified this week with a spread of new fruit trees. In partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, TXU Energy donated 18 native peach, apple, plum and pear trees to plant at the Elise Walker Outdoor Learning Center, John Haley Elementary School and Pierce Early Childhood School.

PreK students of Pierce Early Childhood thank representatives from TXU Energy, Texas Trees Foundation and Irving Schools Foundation for their donation of fruit trees for the school’s outdoor learning classroom. The learning will continue as the fruit trees grow, helping illustrate food webs and pollination for students to explore in their outdoor classrooms.

SOURCE Irving ISD