Unique Romeo and Juliet performance captivates Irving

The South Irving Library hosted a theater in the round performance of Romeo and Juliet by the Bare Bones Shakespeare Theatre Company on Feb. 4. This was the second year the library hosted a romance themed event in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“The Lit’s Alive program is where we revisit classics,” library manager Amanda Hipp said. “We have been doing this for about two years and every Valentine’s we do a romantic story for the month of February.”

While cupcakes, lemonade and plenty of crafts decorated the tables, everyone’s attention was drawn to the romantic story unfolding right before their eyes. The troupe presented a unique casting effort to create more energy on stage.

“We do a lot of different styles,” Julia Nelson, the company’s founder, said. “For this play, we did extreme casting, which is where actors dash in and out of scenes, because they play so many different characters. It keeps the audience awake and at full attention. All of the actors were involved. Joel Frapart [for example] played the Nurse, Tybalt, Paris, Servant, Lady Montague and Balthasar. Adam Kullman played Romeo, Prince, Servant and Gregory.

“We put more focus into the actual text of the play instead of special effects or costumes,” Nelson said. “Doing so helps bring out a better production and also helps us veer incomes toward something more worthy.”

The Bare Bones Shakespeare Company brought in guest actress Hannah Jane Jennings for the role of Juliet.

“I had the opportunity to be in the show and I was really excited,” Jennings said.

The performance was Ethan Smith’s first time seeing the play. A student at Barton Elementary School, Smith attended with his grandmother and enjoyed the unique style of the troupe.

“I liked all of the actors and all of the moving around they did,” Smith said. “My favorite character was Romeo, because he was brave.”

“We want to make Shakespeare accessible and a lot of fun, which doesn’t need a lot of work, just don’t clutter it up,” actor Adam Kullman said. “It’s not designed to be read by boring people who don’t want to be there. It’s supposed to be watched by people who pay to be there.”

Shakespeare only wrote half of what you need, Nelson said, and the other half is you. Every cast makes Shakespeare new.

“We are different people tomorrow than we are today,” Nelson said. “It would still be new if we did this show again. I love working with young people, because I love seeing how they discover things that I never saw. I learn just as much as they do.”

After the performance, printers were on hand to create romantic totes for audience members.

“It was pretty successful,” Hipp said. “It was very interactive and everybody got into it. It was a theater in the round which Irving doesn’t really have, so it was nice to expose this community to that.”