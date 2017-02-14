Van Duyne urges innovation, global access in State of the City Speech

Hundreds of city and business leaders listened as Mayor Beth Van Duyne highlighted the importance of increasing innovation and emphasized improvements in development, education, and public safety at the State of the City address presented in the Irving Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“We’re all here tonight, because we’re invested in our city,” Van Duyne said. “We’re all engaged as change makers and idea generators. We want to make Irving stronger, and we are clearly fulfilling that mission.”

The event was hosted by the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. Beth Bowman, Chamber President and CEO, said a few words highlighting the community’s ability to work together as a key to Irving’s continued success.

“The ancient proverb says it takes a village,” Bowman said. “Indeed, it takes so many individuals, not-for-profit organizations, businesses, teachers, first responders, elected and appointed officials, and so many more represented in this room, working in partnership to build a healthy, successful community.”

Van Duyne, who previously served as a city council representative from 2004 – 2010, was elected Mayor in 2011 and has since worked with local, state, and federal leaders. Innovation, she said, is at the core of many new initiatives.

“We’re helping drive conversations about innovation, work force development, transportation, and growing cyber security threats,” Van Duyne said. “This has opened doors for our city to participate in major innovation-focused events around the country and across the globe. We’ve earned a seat at the table of some of world’s leading businesses, entrepreneurs, policy makers, and experts in healthcare, technology, education, and infrastructure.”

Seats at the national and global tables have been a focus for Van Duyne, who this past December visited Israel as part of the International Mayor’s Conference. Attracting leaders from across the world, the conference drew inspiration from Israel’s efforts in innovative technology, homeland security, ways cities can encourage entrepreneurship, and methods for creating platforms where citizens can discuss local initiatives such as transportation. Representing Irving at national and global conferences, Van Duyne said, has granted Irving access to a network of leadership.

“The importance of having friends in high places cannot be overstated. Especially with a brand new administration, these connections can give us direct support when needed to help us with our issues, and challenges we see on the horizon,” she said. “There is so much to be learned from the best practices of other cities.”

Krista Bourne, a 15 year veteran of Verizon Wireless, the event’s presenting sponsor, was on hand to highlight the company’s community support. Now in charge of customer service and growing the carrier’s sales, marketing, operations, and financial performance, she discussed why Verizon chose Irving as one of the company’s new national market headquarters only a few years ago.

“In 2015, we reorganized our business and strategically decided to make Irving one of our six market headquarters,” Bourne said. “We went from 21 regions to six market headquarters. We selected Irving, because there is talent here, there is innovation here; it’s a great quality of life.”

Bourne announced that Verizon is in the process of creating a new community campus in Irving. The mixed use facility will allow city residents and Verizon employees to live, work, and recreate in one location. Although no timetable was given, Verizon is in the final stages of signing one of their first tenants, Pioneer.

“What we do is not just cell phones and connections, we enable lifestyle,” Bourne said. “It’s a place where we can come with our families, our colleagues, and collaborate and work together to really make sure we continue to be innovative and bring Irving to the next phase of its journey as we build and take part in this great environment here in Irving.”

In keeping with the theme of recognizing business contributions, Van Duyne presented The Mayor’s Corporate Award of Excellence, an honor initiated two years ago to recognize an Irving company, organization, or individual that is a leader among its given industry or peers. The award was presented to Microsoft Corporation, which hosts more than 1,500 employees city-wide and has made a push to introduce young women to coding and STEM related careers. Microsoft also leads a popular global one-day technology event for young women called DigiGirlz. It’s this encouragement toward STEM education and events like DigiGirlz that stood out most to Van Duyne.

“[Microsoft] is one of the leading innovators in the world, and the city of Irving is proud to be the company’s partner,” Van Duyne said. “Recently, Irving signed a digital alliance with this company that focuses on supporting joint initiatives related to STEM education, civic innovation, and economic development. This company is a tremendous role model for other companies in how to give back in meaningful ways and Irving is proud to recognize them.”

Van Duyne left city leaders with a challenge to become engaged in directing Irving’s future.

“Our goal is to create as many opportunities as possible to collaborate with businesses,” Van Duyne said. “I encourage you to participate in initiatives like Share Tank, or come with us when we participate in economic development recruitment trips. I will do my part by continuing to listen to your needs and ensuring that we will continue to innovate.”