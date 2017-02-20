Wonder of dinosaurs arrives at Arts Center

Photo: Australian dinosaurs visit the Irving Arts Center looking for their forever homes as part of Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE exhibit. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

Dinosaurs roamed through the Irving Arts Center’s Carpenter Hall, taking parents and children on a prehistoric journey into a new dimension. Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE, a show featuring large puppets based on the giant wonders of pre-historic Australia, connected the audience to paleontology while also having fun in an informative setting on Feb. 9 – 10.

“The interactive level of their show and the humor involved makes it worth seeing,” Shannon College, a participant at the exhibit, said. “I found it to be very educational. I didn’t know a whole lot about dinosaurs, as there is a lot you don’t get exposed to and the research is always changing. They have the most up-to-date information on what’s going on and that’s exciting. It’s relatable for the kids and [there are] a lot of things that I didn’t know growing up.”

Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE featured a cast of 19 life-sized dinosaur puppets brought to life by complex design and theatrical presentation combined with puppet mastery and interaction from the children in the audience.

“It was a great show, and we had a few hundred people attend during each performance,” said Jeff Mues, Director of Public Relations at the Irving Arts Center. “It was really educational, not just theatrical entertainment. [Erth Production] made sure they got their facts right and really presented them in an entertaining and engaging way. These types of shows are great for family audiences, and that’s really what we try to bring in as much as we can.”

Many audience members enjoyed the cast’s ability to coax the children on stage and encourage them to actively participate in front of the live audience.

“[The cast is] able to respond to any child’s apprehension level while they are on stage,” College said. [They were] able to incorporate that and make [the children] feel comfortable on stage in front of hundreds of strangers.”

Valoree Hoilimon, who attended with her two children, felt the performance was very educational.

“I thought it was great,” Hoilimon said. “I had two little kids with me, and they thought it was great. It was really informative. I had a six year old and a two year old, and I really think the six year old actually learned something. She was really listening.”

The show not only provided entertainment for parents and children looking for something new, but also allowed the children and newcomers to visit the Irving Arts Center and experience all it has to offer through its galleries.

“We always hope that we get folks in here that haven’t visited us before,” Mues said. “We want to get kids in here and exposed to the arts through shows. A lot of them were walking around the galleries beforehand, so that’s really it, just getting new faces in here and bringing shows like this to the community so they can enjoy.

“We bring in several performances of that variety each year. The next one is The Little Mermaid, which will happen on March 23 and 24.”