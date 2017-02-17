Your Local Events

Winter Guard International’s Regional competition

February 18

Coppell High School will host Winter Guard International’s Dallas Regional competition. Over 40 high school winter guard organizations from Texas to Mississippi will perform, including Coppell’s own varsity color guard team.

Winter Guard is an indoor pageantry activity that involves an array of equipment, movement, and skill. Flags, rifles, sabres and other props are utilized to bring music and themes to life while displaying technique, creativity, and expression. Competition is separated into six classes based on the complexity of the program and if the color guard is affiliated with a school (scholastic) or not (independent).

Tickets are $12 for prelims, and $15 for finals. A $24 combo prelims/finals ticket is also available at the box office on the day of the event. For more ticket and schedule information for this and all WGI events, please visit www.wgi.org.

Annual Black History Program

February 19, 4PM

Featuring Take The Bus! by Earnestine Rose and Unveiling of the 2017 USPS Heritage Stamp Irving Postmaster Rodney Malone. Admission FREE, Irving Arts Center – Dupree Theater, Reception immediately following.

African American Read-In & Desserts

February 22, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Students, staff and faculty will share excerpts from literature to express their personal perspective on the crisis in black education. Afterwards, attendees may enjoy a variety of traditional African-American desserts.

North Lake College (NLC) will celebrate Black History Month with a series of free events throughout the month of February. Suitable for all ages, the celebrations will take place in the Gallery and Student Life Center at the Central Campus at 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving.

Lone Star Youth Orchestra

February 22, 7 PM

The Lone Star Youth Orchestra invites you to join us as we present The Symphony Sings! Evening highlights include favorite selections by Saint-Saëns and Ponchielli, as well as a performance by one of our very own LSYO Concerto Competition winners, Victoria Hwang! You won’t want to miss this spectacular event! Call 972-252-2787 to get your tickets. Concerts occur at the Irving Arts Center’s Carpenter Hall.

Victoria Hwang, of Coppell, TX, first picked up the violin in preschool. Now in 9th grade at Coppell High School, she continues to play, developing her musical technique and artistry. Over the years, she has taken part in various orchestras and ensembles. In Florida, she won her first solo violin state title in 2009. After moving to California in 2012, she performed with the Reverie Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra, and continued to compete and win multiple competitions in solo, duet, and quartet categories. Following another move to Texas in 2015, she performed with the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra. Now a member of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra, she is one of the winners of the Lone Star Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition. She really enjoys her musical experience under the enthusiastic direction of Maestro Pearce.