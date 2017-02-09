Zestfest showcases spiciest foods in Texas

Photo: Food enthusiasts put their tastebuds on the line, chasing the ever elusive, new zesty flavor at this year’s ZestFest. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

The spiciest Texas food exhibitors came together at the Irving Convention Center for Zestfest, a three-day event allowing flavor enthusiasts across the DFW area to partake in a food inspired celebration.

“It’s the most flavorful spicy food show that you will ever go to,” Zestfest owner Gregory Bagarozy said. “We have over 20 booths dedicated to artists and sauce makers. If that isn’t enough, we have a stage with major chefs from the local area including Jon Benell, Chef Eddie Deen, Food Network chef Loreal Gavin, Aryen the Sweet Potato Baby, and other network chefs.”

Hosted by Spicy Food Productions, the event took place on Jan. 27 – 29 and brought nearly 15,000 people to the convention center over three days. Exhibitors featured cooking demos by celebrity chefs, live music and thousands of food samples.

“A lot of [small food businesses] start in their garage or become huge corporations and put their sweat-equity into it and get creative. It’s really a joy to see small businesses grow, because they really are the backbone of America,” Bagarozy said.

Zestfest invites all participating vendors to partake in the People’s Preference Award and a Fiery Food Challenge, which involves a panel of judges that votes on which spicy and/or zesty food is the most deserving of the Golden Chile Award.

“People brought in products last week, and Spicy Productions had judges vote on the products blindly,” owner of Evil Cowboy Kurt Riddlesperger said. “The vendors prepared the products in certain categories. Ours was in the medium category.”

Although Riddlesperger’s sauce won the People’s Preference Award last year for the best sauce, for him the event is more about people’s reactions and being around his family.

“We started in farmers’ markets, because we wanted to see people’s reactions,” Riddlesperger said. “I’ve already had people come back from last year. One of the guys had our hat from last year and bought the new version. Hearing stories of what they used [our sauce] with is exciting.

“This is also a big family occasion for us, because I’m from Austin but live here in Dallas, so our booth is always packed with family and friends. That’s one of things we enjoy, spending time together and letting people try our sauces.”

Trevor Goodson, a student at Haslet High School, attended the event with his parents.

“We come every year,” Goodson said. “It’s fun because you get to test all the new spices that come out, and get to make mistakes like tasting extract. Me and my family love spice. You don’t come here if you don’t.”

Bagarozy of Spicy Food Productions said the event is hosted at the Convention Center because of its central location between Fort Worth and Dallas.

“The real reason it’s centrally located is so the communities can come to the event,” he said. “There is some consternation between Dallas residents and Fort Worth residents saying Fort Worth is where the west begins and Dallas is east, so they meet in the middle and have a good time.”

Bagarozy added that throughout his 22 years of putting together the event, what stands out is the entrepreneurship.

“These people work their heart out and are passionate about their products,” he said. “To see them succeed is one of the greatest joys in my life.”