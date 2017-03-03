An out-of-this-world experience

Calculus students from Nimitz High School took a trip to NASA earlier this month. Students visited the historic Apollo Mission Control Room on a guided tour and explored an actual Saturn V rocket that was on display. In addition, students had the opportunity to hear from astronaut Clayton C. Anderson, who flew on two shuttle missions, performed multiple extravehicular activities and spent five months aboard the International Space Station. He even signed a copy of his book to be donated to the school’s library.

SOURCE Irving ISD