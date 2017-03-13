Author luncheon helps educators inspire teens to read

Photo: Three teachers take advantage of Educator’s Day at the North Texas Teen Book Festival’s YA Author Luncheon. /Photo by Ariel Graham

Educators from all over DFW met with some of the Young Adult genre’s most popular authors during the North Texas Teen Book Festival’s YA Author Luncheon held at the Irving Convention Center on Friday, March 3.

Panelists at the luncheon included authors Veronica Roth (“Carve the Mark” and “Divergent” series), Jason Reynolds (“Ghost”), Nicola Yoon (“The Sun is Also a Star”) and Jeff Zentner (“Goodbye Days”). The authors took numerous questions from the audience, ranging from how they got started in their careers to how to get children excited about reading. The authors stayed after the panel to sign autographs.

The luncheon was part of Educator’s Day at the North Texas Teen Book Festival (NTTBF). The day before the festival opened to the public, teachers, professors and librarians were invited to meet the authors and attend panels geared toward educators of young readers. Educator’s Day was introduced to the festival last year as a half-day event, but due to an overwhelming, positive response, this year was extended to a full day of activities and lectures.

“One of the biggest links between teen readers and books is always going to be their teachers,” Carla Morgan, the volunteer coordinator for NTTBF, said. “Some schools don’t have an on-site librarian or they don’t have a process through which [students are] constantly able to visit their school library. Sometimes, the first influence will be a teacher.”

Festivals like NTTBF help encourage teenagers to keep reading and develop a passion for it.

“You hear a lot about how teens don’t read? Well, we’ve proven that wrong, in more ways than one,” Morgan said. “We look at where we lose the “lifelong reader,” and that usually happens in the teen years. This is a way to combat that, to spark a love of pleasure reading and expanding your horizons with reading beyond just a classroom assignment.”

Jennifer Shaw, a librarian at the Valley Ranch Library, echoed Morgan’s sentiment about creating a love of reading in teenagers.

“The teens are very passionate about their books and their authors,” Shaw said. “For them to get to be up close and personal with authors and the books that they love, it instills a love of reading for them their whole life.”

Megan Mills, a librarian at Waxahachie High School, feels that events for educators can be more beneficial than attending one geared toward the general public.

“It gives us an insight into the writing process and reading without the kids being here,” Mills said. “I think on the day that the kids are here, they’re really excited to meet the authors and get their books signed. For example, the opening session was really good, with Jack Gantas talking about the process of writing. I don’t know that a kid would necessarily be as interested in that as teachers would, but we can take that back and incorporate it with our students.”

Amy Carpenter, an English teacher from Waxahachie High School, added that attending events like this helps give teachers credibility and makes them more relatable to their kids.

“I think hearing from the authors gives the teachers some authenticity with the students, because a lot of times they think we just make stuff up as we go,” joked Carpenter. “To be able to say, ‘This author actually said,’ and to hear it from the authors’ mouths instead of from their teacher just analyzing what [the author is] talking about is important.”