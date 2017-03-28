“Be a First Responder” campaign tackles Dallas’ stray dog problem

Photo: DART Officer Davis-Cole and foster dog Valentina are part of the DAWG Project’s campaign. /Photo by Joe Snell

In the midst of a photo shoot that paired DART officers with stray Dallas dogs, DAWG (Dallas Animal Welfare Group) board member Lisa Faulkner-Dunne recalled a moment six months earlier when she first discovered how bad the south Dallas stray dog problem had become.

“[Our group] was at the high school on the tracks and one of the kids said, ‘I think those are dogs sleeping on the tracks,’” Faulkner-Dunne said. She disregarded the remark. A pack of dogs, she thought, couldn’t be living there.

“It was just getting light, it was six in the morning and that’s when they’re on the move. So we get closer and eight dogs stand up: big dogs, sleeping on the track. They get up, they see us and they kind of shook and walked off.”

Now, nearly six months since that first trip to the train tracks, the DAWG Project has partnered with DART Police officers to take pictures alongside stray dogs to promote the “Be a First Responder” campaign, an effort to help foster providers realize they are first responders to their own animals.

The photo shoot, which took place on March 4 at DART’s Mockingbird Station, is an effort to help curb the alarming stray dog issue that has been steadily taking over south Dallas and even prompted Mayor Mike Rawlings just last year to label the issue a crisis.

Last summer, Faulkner-Dunne joined a small group of volunteers on a mission to quantify the stray dog problem that had been plaguing south Dallas for years. She and her team were in charge of three zip codes in south Dallas. They carefully drove down every street just once, taking a scientific approach to counting the number of unique stray and loose dogs they saw. Within just the three zip codes, her group counted 446 dogs. From that moment, Faulkner-Dunne said the DAWG project was formed.

An escalating stray dog crisis in south Dallas reached a peak last year when 52-year-old Army veteran Antoinette Brown was mauled by a pack of stray dogs. The Dallas Police Department responded by hiring The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to research the issue.

BCG released a report in August of last year that estimated there are roughly 8,700 stray dogs in South Dallas. Acting quickly, in September city manager A.C. Gonzalez announced that Deputy Chief Rob Sherwin would take over the Dallas Animal Services (DAS) and Major Barbara Hobbs would serve immediately under him.

Since then, DAS has initiated a number of changes, including creating The DAWG Project, which was formally introduced on Feb. 23. The program works across multiple city animal shelters to connect dog owners with local animal welfare services across a variety of nonprofit and city organizations.

“It’s education. It’s spay-neuter. It’s fostering. It’s working with rescue groups. There’s a whole lot of things that have to happen to solve the problem,” Faulkner-Dunne said. “There’s no easy solution. If there was, it would have been done.”

DART officers as well as firefighters and Dallas police officers, are helping to launch the “Be a First Responder” initiative. A number of officers are signed up to foster. The goal, said DAWG member Tammi Kukla, is to have 1,000 of the 3,200 Dallas police officers fostering a dog. Officers have the option of offering a temporary home to a dog in need and can apply for short or long term assignments. Kukla says having first responders initially foster the dogs for a short term helps ease the animals into another foster situation.

“It’s helping us get them used to being in a home,” Kukla said. “Then they’re easier to adopt. All of the rescue groups are working together, which is really nice too.”

DART’s involvement in helping DAWG project was a natural fit due to the location of platforms.

“Since we’re within all of the neighborhoods, the dogs will come up and somebody will feed them,” DART Officer Melanie Serrao said. “They’ll continue to come up to the station, because they know that’s where the grub is.

“A lot of dogs found on DART property [our officers] end up adopting,” Serrao said. “We have a high stray population that shows up on all of the platforms.” In one example, a DART officer adopted a kitten named “Pocket” that was abandoned on a train.

The DAWG Project admits a number of areas need to be addressed in order to make significant changes. Officer Serrao’s advice for fixing the issue involves heavier enforcement of ordinances.

“Enforcing more of the ordinances like spay-and-neuter and getting your dogs registered,” Officer Serrao said. “It’s very important to register in the first place. Getting more people helping get out to the public and letting the public know how to get their dogs fixed for free.”

Individuals interested in fostering a dog from DAS should go to www.dallaspets.org/foster.