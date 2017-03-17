Book lovers pack book festival

If there is an indicator of the size and enthusiasm of the DFW literary community, it would certainly have to be the North Texas Teen Book Festival. Held in the Irving Convention Center March 3 and 4, the two day event saw a guest turn-out comparable to large events such as the Dallas Comic-Con. With story readings, book sale stations, and appearances by some of today’s most popular Children’s and Young Adult authors, the festival proved not only how much Texans love to read, but also how dedicated are the many librarians and volunteers who helped organize the event.

One of the most recognizable authors appearing at the festival was RL Stine, writer of the wildly popular Goosebumps and Fear Street children’s horror series. During one of the panels, Stine talked about what he has been working on recently.

“I’m doing my first comic book series,” Stine said. “It’s sort of a lifelong dream of mine, so I picked the ugliest creature, Man-Thing; he’s hideous, hideous. The first one comes out next week.”

One panel question was for authors to give a fun fact about themselves, and Stine did not disappoint.

“My fun fact? My fun fact is that I murdered three people in Central Park and got away with it. Don’t tell anyone,” he said.

Stine shared some details regarding his popular series Goosebumps and gave a little teaser for fans of his Fear Street books.

“This is the 25th anniversary of Goosebumps,” Stine said. “We’re doing a special series, a new series of Goosebumps books called Goosebumps: Slappy’s World. Slappy, the evil dummy, introduces all the stories. The first one is called Slappy Birthday to You.

“I’m still killing off teenagers in Fear Street. Everyone loves it when you kill teenagers. The newest one is called The Dead Boyfriend. I have to say, there is a Fear Street movie in the works, but I’m not allowed to tell anyone.”

Stine also talked about the possibility of a sequel to the Goosebumps movie, which came out in 2015 and starred Jack Black.

“Another one is being talked about,” he said. “There might be another one. I know a lot of you thought you were going to see Jack Black here today, right? Jack and I are like twins.”

Despite being such a famed children’s author, Stine mentioned that even he has room to improve his writing.

“I would love to be able to describe things. I have no eye for anything, that’s why most of my books are mostly dialogue. I’m giving you a serious answer; I would love to be able to write better descriptions,” Stine said.

Kevin Hinton, a sixth grade English at Robert T. Hill Middle School in the Dallas ISD, attended the festival with some of his students.

“I have a lot of kids who enjoy reading,” Hinton said. “I think it’s a great experience for them to see the authors and actually get to interact with them, because they always interact with the books in different ways but they never get to meet the authors who wrote them. This is a great opportunity for them to do that.

“I already have some students who show interest in writing their own books, writing their own stories. It’s a great way for them to practice their writing. It’s a way for them to share their feelings, so it works on several different levels,” he said.

The festival was packed with crowds of young readers, so much so that some of the most anticipated panels had their doors closed due to rooms being at maximum capacity. Kristin Treviño, Teen Services Librarian at the South Irving Library, highlighted that alongside some of the more popular panels were dozens of other events and activities.

“There were some rooms that didn’t get filled. The ones that were filled were the big rooms with the more popular guests,” Treviño said. “Hopefully next year people will go and explore the other rooms and panels that are still open.

“We are very, very proud of our North Texas reading community, the teachers, librarians, and all the attendees. We’re really proud that it highlighted what we always knew was a rich, engaged reading community. I think having a festival of this magnitude with this kind of attendance was really inspiring,” she said.