Calendar Girls premiers on MainStage-Irving

MainStage-Irving continued its 2016-2017 season with the premier of Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls. The play, originally a 2003 British Dramedy film that was adapted for the stage, is yet another selection by MainStage portraying mature subjects such as love, loss, and the risqué. On Friday evening, March 17, the production’s brave narrative and superb acting led to its first audience standing ovation.

The play itself is a comedy centered in the Yorkshire town of Knapeley Village, where a group of middle aged women are preparing for the Women’s International Conference in London. Things take a turn when Annie (played by Sherrie Smalls), one of the women in the group, loses her husband after a long battle with leukemia. Not long after, Annie’s friend Chris (played by Sid Curtis, who has returned to the stage after a 28 year hiatus) comes up with the idea to create a nude calendar with the group, using all the proceeds to benefit leukemia research.

As with past productions, the actors chosen for the various parts hold a uniformity of great skill and talent that have become a hallmark of MainStage-Irving plays. Each role is fleshed out very well, using snappy dialogue and body language to give the characters a sense of uniqueness that breeds believability. Special mentions go out to Sherrie Small and Sid Curtis who play the main roles of Annie and Chris respectively.

Indeed, much of the conflict in the play comes from Annie and Chris’ relationship as they deal with both the positive and negative consequences of their nude calendar. Their individual actions and interactions with each other hold a great deal of subtext that provides their characters with a surprising level of depth, and audiences watch each of them grow as people over the course of the play. This kind of character development is rarely seen in a stage production and is the hallmark of a truly great story.

While the main plot of the play is well done, showing strong development in the characters that demonstrates believable changes which mirror people’s individual growth as they undergo adversity, some of the side plots are a bit forgettable. While the actors give a great deal of depth to the side characters, those characters have their own character arcs which muddle the play with unnecessary plot threads. While this could be forgiven since well-crafted side characters can lead to great overall stories, they don’t lead to a strong pay off and, because of this, should have been cut from the play to begin with.

Any review of a MainStage-Irving production would not be complete without commenting on the fantastic effort put into the sets and lighting. The MainStage’s stage crew continue to show a professional level of detail that audiences have come to expect. While the sets were not as complex within this production, having to involve a lot of moving parts for characters to interact with, they still managed to create a realistic backdrop for the actors to work against.

Kenny and Denise Chavez, two local residents who have attended many of MainStage-Irving’s past productions, both stated that they loved the show. Denise enjoyed the play’s bold subject matter.

“I thought it was very brave,” Denise said. “I enjoyed it a lot. I think they did a fantastic job, and I thought it was very tastefully done. I think we’ve got a wonderful community theater here, and that it is definitely of the highest quality. I enjoy the productions tremendously.”

Kenny Chavez felt the actors’ delivery helped espouse a perfect sense of comedic timing.

“It was very entertaining. I laughed out loud,” Kenny said. “Any time you can make someone laugh out loud you’ve done a great job with your production and your timing, because comedy is all about timing.”

All in all, Calendar Girls is a fantastic comedy that is sure to stun audiences, not only for espousing the positive messages of prospering after loss and taking an active role in community activism, but also for the risqué elements it unabashedly presents to the world.