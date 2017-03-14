Ceramics students donate art to food bank

Students in Irving High School’s ceramics II and III classes created bowls to donate to the North Texas Food Bank for the 18th annual Empty Bowls event. The fundraising project raises money for the Food Bank’s feeding programs through a ticketed luncheon, which takes place March 10.

As a token of appreciation, guests will leave with handcrafted bowls produced by local artisans, including those made by Irving’s group of student potters. Pictured are (from left) Irving High School visual arts teacher Ann Stone and students Jaime Labrada, David Trevino, Lovely Ahmed and Jose Franco.

SOURCE Irving ISD