Court of Appeals orders Irving to include mayoral candidate on ballot

The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas ruled on Monday, March 6, that Irving city secretary Shanae Jennings must place candidate Kristi Pena on the ballot for the upcoming Irving mayoral race.

Last month, Pena filed an application to be included on the ballot for the 2017 Irving mayoral election. To be listed on the ballot, Pena needed to have a completed application as well as the names and signatures of at least 36 registered Irving voters. Pena submitted her application with 38 signatures. However, upon review by Jennings, five of the signatures were deemed to be invalid, reducing the number of signatures to 33, and causing Pena’s application to be rejected.

Jennings said verifying petition signatures is a standard practice for most city secretaries.

“We go to the website for the Dallas County Elections Commission, because they are the voter registrar for Dallas County,” Jennings said. “There are only two ways you can pull up a signer’s voter registration status: by their first name and last name, proving that they are registered to vote. The name has to be an exact match and their date of birth, or by the voter ID (VUID) number on their voter card. That’s typically how we’ve always done it.”

An example of one of the names that Jennings could not identify according to court documents is a person who signed the petition as Brittani Rose living at 2121 Estrada Pkwy. She is listed in voting records as Brittani Nicole Lopez living at a completely different address on 6th Street.

Because the five names on the petition did not match the names listed on the Dallas County website, Jennings deemed the signatures were not verifiable.

Three days after the Feb. 17 filing deadline, Pena responded by producing affidavits from both the Dallas County Elections Administrator as well as the five signers stating that the signatures were valid. Pena then took her case before the Dallas Court of Appeals and filed a writ of mandamus petitioning the court to order she be placed on the ballot. The court at first denied the petition, but Pena resubmitted the petition, and the second time the court ruled in favor of Pena.

“The court said if the circulator, in this case Pena, of the affidavit signs and says, ‘We verified all these names,’ then I am to now take these petitions and consider them valid, at face value, as long as they have the requisite number of signatures required by our charter or the state law,” Jennings said.

Pena was placed on the ballot at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The ruling has now fundamentally changed the city secretary’s role going forward in regard to elections.

“With how the courts ruled, we as the election entities are just the filing authority, and should not look at petitions and verify whether or not they’re valid,” Jennings said. “What the court says here is that the burden of verifying signatures is on the one circulating the petition. The court flipped every other statue on its head that the election code was written on.” My burden is simply to accept the petitions as long as the circulator has signed it.

The ruling has left other questions open for interpretation. One question remaining is how much time after the deadline has passed is a person to be given to provide additional information or amend their filing.

The court’s decision will have wide-ranging consequences well beyond the Irving mayoral race. Janet Spugnardi, an attorney for the City of Irving, added that this decision could set a precedent for other courts across Texas with similar cases.

“As far as I know, this is the first court to really [speak out] on a presumption of the validity of signatures where there is a circulator’s affidavit,” Spugnardi said. “If you’re outside of the Dallas Court of Appeals’ reach, but you’re in a jurisdiction where your Court of Appeals has not weighed in, then you certainly are going to look to this opinion as to how another court would likely rule. It might not be controlling on them, but it certainly would be a persuasive authority that other courts are going to look at, in how they make this decision going forward.”

Jennings agrees this case will be the example for other cities to follow, even though it goes against the election code and her experience as city secretary.

“Other cities are going to have to look at this, because they’re pretty much bound by it,” Jennings said. “If a candidate comes up and says, ‘You don’t have a right to verify the names on my petition if the affidavit has been signed, because of this Court of Appeal’s decision,’ that carries the weight of the law behind it. If the City Secretary chooses to verify the names, then the responsibility for validating shifts to the filing authority. It doesn’t matter what your charter says, the Court of Appeals has now ruled on this.

“I can tell you that this flies in the face of both the election law and what we have been trained by attorneys to do. I have been doing this for 15 years and never have we been trained to just accept the petitions.”