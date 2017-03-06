Crane flounders at Water Street Project

A crane toppled over in Las Colinas at the Water Street construction site on Monday morning, Feb. 27. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. The ground near the site may have given way under one of the outrigger jacks. However, the cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Jacky Knox, General Manager of DCURD (Dallas County Utility and Reclamation District), said no major damage was done to the railway and it’s fully operational. Access for the photo above was provided by the Mandalay Omni Hotels & Resorts. / Photo by John Starkey

