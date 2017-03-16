Don’t Miss Your Local Events!

Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra

March 18, 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Brothers Robert and Alex McDonald, on piano, join LCSO. Program highlights to include Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major by Brahms in the Irving Arts Center.

Irving Heritage Society

3-19, 2pm

General meeting and program in the South Library, 601 Schulze Drive. The program will be presented by David Martinez, Chairman of the Texas Historical Foundation Board. His presentation will include information on Texas history and the mission of the foundation.

The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

The Little Mermaid (Pajama Party & Performance)

March 23, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Carpenter Hall

For this enchanted evening, little girls and boys may wish to dress up in their favorite princess/prince attire, or wear their pajamas as they follow the dreams of Arabella, a mermaid who believes life would be better on two legs.

Along with her crustaceous pals, Arabella goes on a journey of self-discovery leading to boatloads of laughs, encounters with an evil witch, and of course, a handsome prince! With stunning scenery, eye-catching costumes, original songs and current, chart topping hits, it’s a performance fit for a royalty, with plenty of audience participation in the Irving Arts Center!

The Little Mermaid

March 24, All Day

Follow the dreams of Arabella, a mermaid who believes life would be better on two legs. Along with her crustaceous pals, Arabella goes on a journey of self-discovery leading to boatloads of laughs, encounters with an evil witch, and of course, a handsome prince! With stunning scenery, eye-catching costumes, original songs and current, chart-topping hits, it’s a performance fit for a princess, with plenty of audience participation in the Irving Arts Center.