Football players honored for dedication, loyalty

Photo: IBFA boys receive their new football jackets, a decades old tradition. /Photo by Shaniqua Brown

The Irving Boys Football Association hosted its Five Year Jacket Ceremony in the Senter Park Recreational Center on Sunday, Feb. 26.

“Anybody who plays five years or more in tackle football is eligible to get a jacket,” David Martinez, Vice President of IBFA, said. “If the parents have their child here for five years or more, it’s just a way for us to say thanks for their dedication and loyalty. They could go anywhere else to play, but they choose to play for our league.”

Martinez has a long personal history with the IBFA.

“I’ve been here eleven years,” Martinez said. “My last year playing for the league was back in 1994, and I received a jacket too. To see this keep transpiring year after year makes me feel like something great comes from this organization.”

Although the IBFA is based in Irving, boys from all over the Dallas/Fort Worth area choose to play for the league, which consists of 34 different football teams.

“There are boys from Euless, Carrolton, West Dallas, and Oak Cliff,” Martinez said. “What really brings the boys from other cities is when the parents know a coach from Irving. We have an amazing coaching staff here, and the parents want their children to be a part of that.”

“Another reason [parents choose IBFA] is because of the convenience,” Sean Price, head coach of the Major Wildcats team, said. “There is not a lot of traveling like there is with some other leagues. Here everything is central. Everything is in one location. You don’t have to pay to get into games. I have a boy on my team this year that came from Denton and a few boys from Duncanville.”

During the ceremony, boys received their jackets with accomplished pride from the President of IBFA, Cory Denecola.

“We are out here to help these young men learn respect and the fundamentals of football,” Denecola said.

“I’ve been with the organization for about four years now. I first got my son involved. Then I became a coach, and from there, I became the President of the league. I’ve enjoyed every step of helping these young men.”

IBFA player Cesar Lopez received his jacket after playing in the IBFA for six years.

“I was happy and grateful to receive my jacket,” Lopez said. “It shows how long I have been playing, and it shows the work that I’ve put into this organization.”

IBFA player Colton Panther also received his jacket after playing in the IBFA for six years.

“It was exciting,” Panther said. “I want to thank my parents for putting me into this position and driving me forward throughout my football career.”

Every season, IBFA recruits boys to join their league, between the ages of three and twelve.

“We are an organization that loves football and just want to get young boys involved in football,” Martinez said. “A lot of parents don’t even know that we have a league out here, and they actually live in Irving. Sometimes we will go to Wal-Mart and see parents with their boys, and we will try to get them involved in football. We try to get flyers passed out to the elementary schools, because we want to start them out when they are young and have them grow within the league.”