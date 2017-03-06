Girls inspired to make a difference through engineering careers

Photo: Students focus on putting together a marble roller coaster with only duct tape and file folders at the 14th annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. /Photo by Ariel Graham

Future engineers put their building and design skills to the test during the 14th annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day held at the Irving Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

More than 50 middle school girls from Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Irving and Richardson ISD learned about engineering and its many career possibilities.

Kani Udoh, a chemical engineer and financial analyst with ExxonMobil, spoke to the girls about how she became an engineer.

“I think sometimes it’s abstract to them at this age, what a chemical engineer does,” Udoh said. “I was sharing with the girls about some of the chemicals I’ve made and how they are used in everyday life, and how it’s made life more fun. Tying [engineering] to things that they don’t even connect to engineering.”

After the speech, the girls tried engineering with two fun activities. First, they were tasked with building a marble roller coaster entirely out of duct tape and file folders. The goal was to determine how long the girls could keep the marble rolling before it stopped. The girls got creative and used not just the materials provided, but also the chairs and tables in the room in order to make the longest coaster possible. Later, the girls made their own “marshmallow launcher” and had a friendly competition to see who could launch their marshmallow the longest distance.

Shania Caruajulca is a 7th grader from Dan F. Long Middle School in Dallas. For her, engineering is a family tradition.

“My mom is an architect and my dad is a chemical engineer,” Caruajulca said. “Technically, engineering runs throughout my family since my great-grandfather. I want to follow in their footsteps.” Although determined to become an engineer, she is still considering what kind of engineer she wants to be. “I want to see how many engineering styles there are. I’m still trying to find which one I’m going to be in.”

The event, hosted by ExxonMobil, is part of the company’s initiative to encourage young girls to pursue careers in engineering. This year the program engaged over 1,000 girls across the country. According to the National Science Foundation, while women make up over half of the U.S. workforce, they account for a mere 15 percent of practicing engineers. In addition, less than 20 percent of engineering degrees are awarded to women.

Kani Udoh believes that part of the reason there are so few women in the STEM fields is because girls get discouraged when they come to the more difficult classes and start dropping out. Udoh herself struggled with physics as a teenager.

“This is the age where girls start to drop out of those STEM and engineering classes, and I think it continues all throughout their careers,” Udoh said. “I went to a very tough engineering school, and I did see women start to drop out as they hit those harder classes. Hopefully when they hit that hard class, it might be chemistry or whatever, they’ll remember ‘I remember that lady who didn’t love physics, but pushed through and persevered.’”

“I think today also helped girls see the different things that they could do as engineers, and the different passions that they could pursue in engineering. I think a lot of girls want to make a difference, and we need to let them know that they can combine their passion and make a difference through an engineering career.”