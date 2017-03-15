Irving ISD mixer kicks off five-year STEM program fundraiser

Former students from Irving ISD came together for a good cause during the Irving Schools Foundation Alumni Mixer held at Tio Carlos Mexican Latin Grill in Irving on Wednesday, March 1.

The event kicked off a fundraising initiative by the Irving Schools Foundation Alumni Network (ISFAN). Over the next five years, the foundation aims to raise $250,000 worth of alumni donations to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs at Irving ISD. Currently, the foundation has raised over $3,000. The Irving Schools Foundation plans to hold at least four of these mixers each year for the duration of the drive.

Christina Winters Gears, chairman of ISFAN, initially came up with the idea for the drive. She encouraged alumni to donate small amounts, even as little as $5 once a month. The focus of this particular effort will be on children who will not be attending college.

“The reason I’m so on fire about this is because I don’t have a college education, and I have a very successful business,” Winter Gears said. “Not everyone has the same type of situation that I had as I was moving into my career. A child with a STEM certificate and a diploma can come out of high school making $45,000 to $60,000 inside an actual profession.”

Although fundraising was the main focus of the event, many alumni also took the opportunity to connect and socialize with their former classmates. Cordelia Tullous, a graduate of MacArthur High School and now executive director of a non-profit, said that mixers like these offer alumni more opportunities to connect on a regular basis, rather than just at a class reunion.

“Alumni, after high school, go off and do so many different things and they don’t always stay connected,” Tullous said. “It’s important to have events like this to give them an opportunity to connect, besides their reunions, which are usually just every ten years. We might work together professionally as well, so it’s a good opportunity to build a larger network.”

David Pfaff owns a semi-conductor testing business in Irving and is part of the Irving Schools Foundation advisory board.

“A lot of colleges and a lot of universities try to get their alumni involved. But doing it for a school district is even better,” Pfaff said. “The Irving Schools Foundation is one of the largest in the state as far as bringing dollars in to help out programs for the kids that are currently in school. The more people that get involved, the better our schools will be, and we’ve got to do as much as we can to make sure our schools are top-notch in Irving.”

Another advisory board member, Doug Won, is a spine surgeon and graduate of MacArthur High School.

“It’s very, very important for us to give back to the community, and for the students, to help them realize that anything is possible,” Won said. “My father was a janitor, my mother was a janitor also, and we didn’t have the financial means [to go to college]. But with all the support from the district, myself and my brother were able to go through college and then have great careers.”