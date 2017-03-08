Irving ISD shines at state Academic Decathlon meet

Irving ISD students racked up 14 medals and a Super Quiz championship at the state Academic Decathlon meet in San Antonio.

The Nimitz team concluded another successful season maintaining their ranking after regionals and finishing sixth in a field of 40 teams. The team also tied for first place in the Super Quiz Relay, answering 35 of 36 questions correctly. Leading the way for Nimitz was Ramon Reyes, who finished the meet as the number 2 C student, winning a $2,500 scholarship in the process. Ramon set the school record for points scored by a Nimitz C student at a state meet. Carlos Estevis was the top A student for the Vikings, and Jhair Galindo was the top B student.

Led by Ronaldo Carbone, who earned a perfect score in the interview to win first place, the team from MacArthur finished 23rd overall. Miles Brownlee placed third in social science. MacArthur’s top A student was Tatheer Ajani, and Teresa Lindero was the top B student, while Alexis Lopez was the top C student

In its second consecutive showing at state, the team from Irving High School finished 25th with 38,676 points. As a reference, the team ranked 34th with 37,642 points after regionals and improved by more than 1,000 points and nine team spots. The team also finished in a tie for 8th place in the Super Quiz Relay, scoring 28 points overall. Top A student for Irving High was Minh Vu, while Eduardo Torres was the top B students, and Omar Lazcano the top C student.

SOURCE Irving ISD