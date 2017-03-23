Irving student advances to national spelling bee

Luke Penton, a seventh-grader at Trinity Christian Academy (TCA), will compete in the NW National Spelling Bee on May 6 in Washington, D.C. He recently placed third in the Regional Spelling Bee and is one of the top five spellers, qualifying him to advance to nationals. The annual spelling bee is hosted by the Association of Christian

Schools International (ACSI) and aims to help build vocabulary and proper communication skills.

Source Contributed

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

