Irving Tennis Classic brings top competition to area

Photo: Aljaz Bedene returns a serve in the final match of the singles competition in the Irving Tennis Classic. Bedene would go on to win the match. /Photo by Ariel Graham

Tennis pros were embroiled in world-class competition during the Irving Tennis Classic hosted at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas from March 13 to 19.

The tournament has been held at the Four Seasons since its start in 2012, and was sponsored by both the City of Irving and BMW Dallas. The Irving Tennis Classic is also part of the 2017 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour. The tour consists of over 150 different tournaments all over the world, but the Irving Tennis Classic has always been one of the primary stops on the tour. This year, more than 90 professional tennis players from over 25 different countries competed not only for the chance to improve their rankings, but the $150,000 prize money as well.

Players faced off against teach other on the courts all week long, until the competition culminated with the finals on Sunday, March 19. The Doubles Finals were held first, with Oliver Marach of Austria and Fabrice Martin of France facing off against Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil. Marach and Martin were top seed going into the finals and were considered by many the favorites to win the doubles tournament. However, Daniell and Demoliner pulled ahead, winning the first set 6-3. In the second set, Marcel and Martin were hot on Daniel and Demoliner’s trail, matching the two game for game, but Daniell and Demoliner finally pulled off the upset, winning the set 6-4, and seizing the championship.

Following the awards ceremony, Marcus Daniell said the victory couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We lost a really close final a couple of weeks ago, and this is our first tournament since then,” Daniell said. “To come out and play a final, play well and win it, it’s a great turnaround for us.”

Daniell added that the week had been an uphill struggle for him and his partner, Marcelo Demoliner.

“We had two very close matches before the final where we had to turn it around after losing the first set,” Daniell said. “The level [of play] wasn’t quite as high as we would’ve liked. But today, we both played really well and we jived together from the start.”

He also had some respectful words for his top seeded opponents.

“The guys we played against were a very good, very experienced team, so to beat them the way we did, we’re both really stoked,” Daniell said.

The final match of the tournament pitted Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan. Bedene had a good start in the first set, winning against Kukushkin 6-4. But Kukushkin came roaring back in the second set, earning a hard-fought win of 3-6 against Bedene. In the last set, however, Bedene dominated, winning the set 6-1 and earning his second Irving Tennis Classic championship title. This was Bedene’s third year to play in the Irving Classic. He won the finals in 2015, and came in 2nd place last year. But with this win, Bedene became the first two-time champion of the Irving Tennis Classic.

“I played some good tennis over the week, five days in a row. It wasn’t easy, but I managed to do it somehow,” Bedene said, following his win. “I’m really happy with my performance, especially today; it was really tough. It’s not easy to play in this heat and the wind, but I handled it well.”

However, the players didn’t have long to relish their victories. Immediately following the tournament, Bedene, Daniell and Demoliner boarded a plane for their next destination: The Miami Open.