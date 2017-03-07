Liberal arts’ significance on display at UD panel

With the advent of Kickstarter, Etsy, and Patreon, there has been a marked increase in the number of venues for artists and content makers to share their work with the world and to receive equitable pay. Recognizing this trend, the University of Dallas held “Unbinding Prometheus: The Makers Movement and Sharing Economy”, a panel exploring liberal arts in the entrepreneurial world.

The event, which took place Thursday, Feb. 23, brought together past liberal arts alumni who have found success as entrepreneurs.

“We have an undergraduate college which is focused on continuing the Liberal Arts tradition of Western Civilization,” said Killian Beeler, Alumni Relations Officer for the University of Dallas and one of the organizers of the panel. “What I’ve noticed in the past few years is that education has prepared several of our alumni to do very interesting entrepreneurial work. These three young alumni have started organizations or companies within the maker movement.”

The panel emphasized that skills acquired through an education in the liberal arts can help people succeed and thrive in countless professional fields.

“This education can prepare them to do anything, and to do great things,” Beeler said. “Traditionally, Liberal Arts are made up of humanities, mathematics, and the natural sciences. We have plenty of physicist students who go on to be engineers.

“A well-rounded Liberal Arts education gives you the ability to think independently, to think outside the box, to communicate well, and to adapt in a constantly changing environment. It also helps prepare you to thrive in an economy that is continually having specialized jobs become automated.”

Monica Diodati, founder of Dallas-based Little D Markets, a group that organizes community markets, shared how she struggled to find herself after she graduated.

“I graduated in 2011 with a degree in English,” Diodati said. “After I graduated, I struggled a little bit with what to do. I toyed with the idea of grad school or teaching. I looked for jobs in publishing or writing, and none of those really panned out.

“Strapped for cash, I took the first job I was offered, which was a marketing gig with a commercial real estate company. I was tasked with making the design district, where they owned a lot of warehouses and offices, a more vibrant, livable place to be.

“They [would] pass out flyers, or put big signs outside of buildings, or send out newsletters to brokers in the area. I got bored pretty quickly doing that day in and day out, but in the meantime I was running a blog for the district. I got to interview and speak with a lot of artists and gallery owners in the area, and I noticed that there were a lot of people making things, creating art, but not a lot of affordable space for them to showcase that art.

“So, I put two and two together and asked my boss if I could use some of the empty buildings to put on temporary art shows. I started doing that, and I really liked it. I kind of surprised myself by realizing that those were the kind of things that I wanted to have happen in a neighborhood where I could live and work. I got empowered by that idea, wondering what else I could do to make Dallas more of a place that I really loved,” she said.

Adam Greene, founder of Bibliotheca, which itself began as a Kickstarter project that acquired over $1.4 million dollars, was the only panelist who was not a UD alumni. He highlighted working hard to achieve your goals, but said you also need to take the time to maintain your physical and mental health.

“There’s always a conflict in any business between being efficient and being healthy, living a healthy lifestyle,” Greene said. “I have a family. I have a wife. I have a one-and-a-half-year-old. If I could go back and tell myself something, I would say ‘don’t stress out so much about this, just take a break, go play with your daughter and get some sleep.’ If I could go back and get some of that time back I would, but I can’t. That’s part of the risk you take as a business owner.

“Some of that is my own fault; sometimes you have poor planning or you made a bad estimation, you aren’t sure about things. You think this work has to be done tonight, it can’t be tomorrow; it has to be tonight.

“There are times when you wake up and think there’s nothing but getting to work and making this thing happen. I think that if that’s your first thought in the morning as a business owner, then you need to not work. You need to go for a walk, you need to call someone you trust, you just need to take a deep breath and relax. If you enter the day with that mindset, you’ll leave the day with that mindset, and you’ll be wrung out.”