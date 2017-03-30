Library celebrates classic literature with tea

The Valley Ranch Library celebrated Lewis Carroll’s classic fantasy tale, Alice in Wonderland, with a tea party on Saturday, March 18.

Danyelle Weiss, Senior Librarian, was first inspired to organize this event after a meeting with her team at the end of last year. During the meeting, they realized two of their programs would be better if merged.

“We have great children programs and great teen programs, but we never get them all together in one place except for during family fun night, which happens once a month,” Weiss said. “Seeing how this is our most popular event during the months, we said to ourselves, why aren’t we doing this all the time. So we planned three book parties that are open to all ages. There are activities for adults, teens and the young kiddos.”

With funds provided by the city of Irving, the Alice in Wonderland tea party was a complete success. Throughout the party, there were parents with their children cutting out crafts. Some older kids were at the card table where they made their own Queen of Hearts hair bows or King of Hearts bow ties. If not at the craft station or the card table, guests were sitting in the center of the room discussing the movie and their favorite characters, while sipping tea and munching on cupcakes. There were also door prizes given to those with lucky numbers.

“At the beginning of each fiscal year, we ask the director and programming team for a specific amount of money for each of our programs,” Weiss said. “That money comes out of the education and recreational funds provided by the city of Irving.

Being with the library for five years, Weiss has seen how children get excited about classic literature. They celebrate their love for literature no matter how classic or modern the stories are.

“It didn’t take movies like Diary of a Wimpy Kid to gather children around for enjoyment,” Weiss said. “I’ve heard people say that kids don’t read classic literature anymore or they don’t get excited about classic literature. This tea party proves to me that it’s not true. Kids do in fact love classic literature. It’s amazing how parents pass it down to their kids and their kids keep the cycle going.”

Rumaisa Ansari (9), who goes to Radiant STEM Academy, attended the party in a very long, elegant, red and black dress. She was there with her father, who passed the Alice in Wonderland story down to her.

“I really like the Alice in Wonderland story,” Rumaisa said. “I enjoyed this party because I got to make my own things. They provided us with a lot of different crafts, and with those crafts, I was able to turn little stuff into masterpieces. I just really enjoyed being creative.”

Friendships were made among the adults, teens and children who were present at this party.

“What I enjoyed the most about this tea party was watching friendships form based off a common interest,” Weiss said. “Everyone who attended met for the first time. It was just a great sight to see.”

The Alice in Wonderland tea party is the second of the three events that the library will provide for people of all ages.

“The first party was back in January where we did a Chronicles of Naira [themed event],” Weiss said. “This Alice Wonderland party was the second one, which was targeted perfectly during spring break. The last one will be held in the August, before everyone goes back to school. That theme will be Outsiders. It will be the Outsiders’ 50th anniversary this year, so we will be celebrating with an after-hours sock hop for kids before they go back to school. They can wear their poodle skirts, their bobby socks, do the twist and drink milk shakes.

The goal for next year, Weiss emphasized, will be to create more parties than this year.

“With this being our second successful party, we have become obsessed,” she said. “We hope to do about five more next year, because we absolutely love it.”