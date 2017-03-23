Local EVENTS

Benedicite

March 25, 2017, 7 PM - 9 PM

This major work by Andrew Carter describes the world through the “Book of Common Prayer,” with songs entitled “Green Things,” “Badgers and Hedgehogs,” and “Butterflies and Moths.” These beautiful compositions were written for adult and children audiences with orchestra and will feature the Irving ISD 4th- and 5th-Grade Honor Choir and Irving Children’s Chorus in the Irving Arts Center.

Sean Mitchell and Big City Music Revue

March 26, 2017, 3 - 5 PM

The Entertainment Series of Irving’s last concert for the season will be a matinee performance in the Irving Arts Center Carpenter Hall, 3333 North MacArthur. Sean Mitchell will be the featured performer. Sean is an established singer/songwriter, as well as a music producer and arranger. Having an established voice in contemporary Christian, Adult Pop and Country music genres, he will perform his “Big City Music Revue” which includes some of the greatest hits from the 50’s, 60’s and even the nostalgic 70’s. He will blend “old school rock and roll’, top 40 classics, the soul and sounds of Motown, as well as a bit of country from time to time.

The Irving Silvertones will present a pre-concert performance in the Carpenter Lobby beginning at 2:15pm. Tickets are still available and may be purchased through the Irving Arts Center Box Office, 972-252-ARTS (2787) or www.irvingartscenter.com Visit www.entertainmentseries.com for more information. The Entertainment Series of Irving is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

Aurora’s Wedding

March 31, 2017 - April 1, 7:30 pm

Ballet Ensemble of Texas under the direction of Allan Kinzie will present a mixed repertoire program featuring “Aurora’s Wedding” set by internationally renowned artistic director Anna-Marie Holmes in the version she learned from Bronislava Nijinska during her years spent in Russia. Also on the program will be Louis Gottschalk’s famous “Tarantella” choreographed by Lisa Slagle, a new work choreographed by Tammie Reinsch titled “generation#” which is a whimsical reflection on today’s technology and “Flower Festival” Pas de Deux by August Bournonville and danced by guest artists Rayleigh Vendt and Walker Martin from the Oklahoma City Ballet. Performances will take place at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, TX 75062. $30 adults, $25 students and seniors. 972-252-ARTS. www.irvingartscenter.com