Nine MacArthur students had the honor of displaying their talent at the UIL Region Mariachi contest this past Saturday, Feb. 4.

Senior Yahriel Negrete (right) and junior Melina Mariano (left) advanced, making the top Mariachi Honors ensemble. This is the first time since the inception of MacArthur’s Mariachi program that a student has qualified. The two musicians will represent the district and participate in an all-day clinic and concert on March 25.

SOURCE Irving ISD