MacArthur High School Principal Dan Cummings (left) and head counselor Julie Soberanis (right) present senior Henry Hernandez with a certificate recognizing him as a finalist in the Texas Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

After witnessing abject poverty, Henry was moved to help. Working with his parents, local businesses, his youth pastor and youth group, he launched Project Sheltering Jesus and has provided food and support for more than 100 homeless people.

SOURCE Irving ISD