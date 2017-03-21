MacArthur’s ACE Academy seniors receive job offers

After a successful job fair held March 2, several seniors in the ACE (Architecture, Construction and Engineering) Academy at MacArthur High School received job offers and have their future lined up with great careers as soon as they walk the stage at graduation. Eight contractors were on site and interviewed nearly 20 high school seniors who were interested in a career or college major in contracting. The companies offer paid training, competitive compensation, benefits and in some instances tuition assistance. These included large companies that build local infrastructure such as the Music Factory.

SOURCE Irving ISD