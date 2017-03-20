Mary Higbie joins select list of La Cima Legacy Award winners

Mary Higbie has affected lives around the world through her work for the Irving community, so it was no surprise to those who know her that during her La Cima Legacy Award ceremony on Feb. 27, she was surprised by a visit from international artist Robert Glen. Glen’s Las Colinas Mustangs are celebrated at the same Mustang Museum where Higbie devotes her time. The artist came all the way from Africa to celebrate her recognition.

“He came to Irving just for this event, which was really unbelievable that he would come so far to say congratulations to me,” Higbie said.

In an evening that marked Higbie’s humility as much as her accomplishments, Glen joined more than 100 of the recipient’s closest friends and family at the La Cima Club in Las Colinas to honor her longtime commitment to the arts and historical preservation within the city.

A number of speakers were on hand to highlight Higbie’s special contributions, including ICTN’s Cathy Whiteman, Executive Director of the Irving Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Maura Gast; La Cima General Manager, Mike Goff, and Irving Councilman John Danish. Danish followed the welcoming remarks by reading a proclamation from Mayor Beth Van Duyne stating that Feb. 27, 2017 is now known as “Mary E. Higbie Day” in Irving.

Higbie moved to Irving from Iowa in 1971 and immediately immersed herself in the community. She has served for a number of organizations in the area including the Irving Arts Board, Irving Sister Cities International, the Irving Arts Center, as well as the Irving Heritage Society, where she continues to chair the annual Celebrating Irving: The City and the Man event and Irving Trivia contest.

“I do it because it brings such a joy to me to be a part of different events and different organizations,” Higbie said. “Then for someone to feel that you are above and beyond, that you’re exceptional, is very touching.”

According to Higbie, individuals contribute to their communities for three reasons: a need in the area, a desire to make the community better, and perhaps most important, a reward back to the volunteer.

“When you volunteer, you’ve given of yourself, but then it comes back to you with the friends that you make, the satisfaction of a job well done, the accomplishment of the event or the activity that you’re involved in. It’s a very rewarding thing for the volunteer.”

Volunteering came naturally to Higbie. Growing up in Iowa, she credits her parents with instilling a sense of community and fearlessness at a young age.

“My mother was a great community leader and volunteer in Iowa,” she said. “She and my father set examples of giving back to the community, so that part came very naturally. You rise up to that challenge of doing it, even though it may be new and different. It’s a learning opportunity and then a benefit that you have that now you have that experience.”

The Legacy Award, which began in 2000, is given to individuals who have exhibited a pioneering and visionary achievement in eight unique areas: economic, spiritual, youth, community service, cultural, education, sports, and human development. A 15-member La Cima Heritage Committee, chaired by Patty and Tom Caperton, is responsible for selection of the award recipient.

Higbie joins a select list accomplished individuals and organizations from past and present, including Las Colinas’ founders and developers Mr. and Mrs. Ben Carpenter, and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Williams. Other individual recipients include Don Arnwine, Clint Howard, Dr. George and Carol Susat, and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Matkin. Organizations that have won the award include the Boy Scouts of America, Our Children’s Center at Irving, Baylor Healthcare Auxiliary, the Irving Heritage Society, and the University of Dallas.

“It’s very touching to receive the award because it has not been given very many times, and it’s been given very selectively,” she said. “To be selected to receive this for the things you do that you love to do in your community, makes it just a wonderful experience.”

La Cima Club, a part of the ClubCorp family, is a private business and dining club located on the twenty-sixth floor of The Towers at Williams Square.

Higbie’s advice for anyone looking to volunteer more in their own communities?

“When asked, say yes,” she said. “It’s the busy people that sometimes get the work done. Don’t think of it as work but think of it as an opportunity to learn and to meet others. By serving on the committee and working on projects, it has evolved into some very dear friendships that I probably might not have met those people in some other way.”