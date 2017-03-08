Moody’s Investors Service, S&P affirm Irving bond ratings

Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the City of Irving’s AAA rating on its General Obligation Bonds, making Irving one in just seven Texas cities to receive a AAA rating from Moody’s in this category. Irving has earned top ratings for its General Obligation Bonds from Moody’s every year since 1986.

Standard and Poor’s affirmed the AAA rating for Irving’s General Obligation Bonds, the highest rating S&P assigns.

Additionally, S&P upgraded Irving’s Water and Sewer and Utility Revenue Bonds Rating to an AA+, while Moody’s affirmed the AA2.

Both agencies reported the strong ratings reflect Irving’s favorable location within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, complemented by a growing tax base with a strong commercial component.

They also cited a strong financial management assessment, which S&P said reflected “the depth of policies and best practices that support financial-related decision making in the city.”

“Moody’s and S&P cited sound operating performance and an experienced management team for the top ratings,” Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne said. “The team recognizes top ratings translate to significant interest savings that help provide Irving the financial depth and flexibility to improve our booming city, which is one of the fastest growing in the nation.”

SOURCE City of Irving