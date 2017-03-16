Nimitz FFA beautifies local park

The Nimitz High School FFA chapter joined forces with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for cleanup at a local park as part of National FFA Week.

Twenty-four volunteers, including Nimitz students and teachers and North Lake College Service Learning students, met on February 25 and collected 114 pounds of litter at Trinity View Park. They particularly worked on cleaning the tree lines and banks of small creeks that lead to the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. This is the third consecutive year that the Nimitz FFA Chapter has worked with KIB for their National FFA Week Project.

SOURCE Irving ISD