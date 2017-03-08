North Lake College wins NJCAA Region V Basketball Championship

Photo: North Lake College won the NJCAA Region V Division III Championship after beating Richland College 72-60. /Courtesy photo

The North Lake College (NLC) Men’s Basketball team won the NJCAA Region V Division III Championship by defeating Richland College 72-60 in the regional tournament at Brookhaven College in Farmers Branch, TX on Saturday, Feb. 25.

North Lake will continue to play in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament at the UCR Regional Sports Center in Rochester, MN during March 16-18. The NLC Blazers are two-time national champions with wins in 2006 and 2008.

