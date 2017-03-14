Pfaff discusses mayoral campaign, decision to withdraw

David Pfaff, president and owner of Plastronics Socket Company, recently spoke about his decision to enter the Irving mayoral race, as well as his reasons for withdrawing.

“First of all, I was born here in Irving, so I love the city,” Pfaff said. “I wanted to make sure the city kept growing, and growing in the right way. I think my leadership skills from what I’ve done in our semi-conductor industry would’ve helped make sure the big projects went smoothly and were good for the city.”

However, Pfaff decided to drop out of the race a few weeks later, and submitted his official withdrawal on Feb. 27. The decision came after he realized he could not devote the time needed to do the job properly.

“A lot of people, current councilmen, friends and family, asked me ‘Do you have enough time to do the job properly?’ Anything I do, I want to put my heart and soul into it, and I found just from campaigning that this was going to take away from both being with my young kids and my business,” Pfaff said. “I don’t think you can both have a company and have kids and do a proper job being mayor. I found that out pretty quickly.”

As for the other candidates still in the running, Pfaff specifically cited Rick Stopfer as having a lot of experience working in Irving.

“A lot of our development in Irving is on the DART rail and the rail lines. Rick has a ton of experience with that,” Pfaff said.

He added that he is very interested in seeing what the other candidates bring to the table as well.

“I think one of the beautiful parts about these elections is that we can see all those candidates and what platforms they have,” Pfaff said. “We have some candidates that are somewhat new to politics, so it’ll be interesting to see how they present themselves to the voting public.”

The Irving mayoral election will take place May 6, 2017.