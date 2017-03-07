Police chief candidates discuss future with citizens

The City of Irving has narrowed down its search for a new police chief for the Irving Police Department to four candidates. To give the public an opportunity to meet the candidates and voice concerns, the city organized a reception at the Irving Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22, where candidates introduced themselves and shared what they would focus on if appointed.

Carlos R. Maldonado, who worked as the Chief of Police in Socorro, Texas, offered highlights of his own career.

“I spent twenty-five and a half years with the New Mexico State Police,” Maldonado said. “I served in virtually every capacity and every position within the organization. After I retired from the State Police, I was a course manager for a counter-terrorism program, which I did for a number of years. Then I was hired by the City of Laredo. I became the chief, and I was there for four years.”

“I retired for another two years, went back to Albuquerque, and I received a call from the City of Socorro. They were needing help reorganizing the organization. Their police department had really come across some difficult times. They needed someone to help restructure their organization. I’ve been there for three years, and I have had an incredible time just working with the folks there, law enforcement and also the community, so we turned the organization around. I’ve been very, very happy with what we’ve accomplished,” he said.

Maldonado concluded by stating that his focus, if appointed, would be on building a strong relationship between the police department and the community.

“My focus would be on basically developing a strategic plan that would incorporate the needs, the desires, the expectations of the citizenry, the people we serve, and also looking at the operational capacity, the needs, the desires, and the aspirations of the people within the organization as well,” Maldonado said. “Bridging and bringing those two groups together to find common ground and to develop a strategic plan that is conducive of the needs not only of the community, but the organization itself.”

Jimmy Perdue, the Director of Public Safety for North Richland Hills and a fellow candidate, mentioned that his position gave him experience in leading a number of civil organizations.

“I’m currently the director of public safety for the City of North Richland Hills,” Perdue said. “In that capacity, I serve as the police chief, and I also oversee the fire department and emergency management amongst other departments. I’ve been there for 12 years. Prior to that, I was working for the City of Irving. I was there for 23 years and retired at the rank of assistant chief. It’s why I came over to North Richland Hills.”

Perdue explained that his own focus would be in creating an open dialogue with the employees of the Irving Police Department, so they could work towards addressing any problems they might have.

“When a new police chief comes in, the most important thing you can do is to listen to your employees, make sure that you take the time to understand what’s going on, and understand what the activities are that they believe are of concern,” Perdue said. “Secondly, you need to reach out to the community, listen to the community, understand their concerns, then tailor the law enforcement efforts towards those concerns.”

Candidate Gilberto Garza, current Deputy Chief of Police in Dallas, has worked to reduce crime in the DFW area.

“I’m currently with the Dallas Police Department,” Garza said. “This is my 28th year. I’ve been the deputy chief for the past five.

“Being a deputy chief, I’ve been over to the southwest patrol division, which borders Irving and Grand Prairie. We’ve had some big decreases in crime while I was over there. I’m currently over in the vice and narcotics division. Working there is very rewarding, because we’re taking narcotics off the streets. I’m very blessed to be there, because that kind of work has really benefited those communities.”

As police chief, Garza would take time to work with the Irving Police Department, finding its strengths and helping to improve it in areas where it currently struggles.

“My initial focus would be to take the first 100 days getting to meet with everyone and establish trust,” Garza said. “Any time you bring in someone from the outside, people are apprehensive. They try to adjust to you and your leadership style. My goal is to see what we do well as a department, where our challenges are, and work to start making this department better. It’s a great department now, but I just want to make it better.”

Candidate Jeffery Spivey already works within the Irving Police Department as Assistant Chief of Police. He went into detail about how dedicated the officers in his department are to their work.

“I think we have a great police department,” Spivey said. “The men and women that we have working for us today are truly committed to public service, and truly committed to providing the kind of police service that our citizens have indicated that they want.

“Do we need some wholesale change – absolutely not. But what we find is that if you’re not in a continuous state of improvement, if you’re not continually looking to be better than you are today, then what you see is that you are quickly left behind, you become stagnated, you lose ground. When the police department loses ground, we lose community trust and support.

“I’m honored to have made it to this point in the process,” he said. “Thirty years of service is something I’m truly proud of.”