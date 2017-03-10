Save the Date!

Guitar Fest, Irving Symphony Orchestra

March 11, 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Enjoy the elegance and beauty of the most beloved guitar concerto: Concierto de Aranjuez, by Spanish composer Joaquin Rodrigo performed by guitarist Zaira Meneses in the Irving Arts Center.

MainStage: Calendar Girls

March 17 - April 1

When Annie’s husband dies of cancer, she and her best friend Chris, resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women’s Institute members to pose unclothed with them for an “alternative” calendar benefiting the Leukemia Research Fund. The news of the women’s brave charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village in the Yorkshire Dales. Inspired by true events, “Calendar Girls” is the heartwarming tale of ordinary women who achieved something extraordinary. Hold on to your knickers!

Complete Show Schedule in the Irving Arts Center –

7:30 p.m. | March 17-18, 24-25, 30-31 and April 1 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows)

2:30 p.m. | March 19 and 26 (Sunday matinees)

Robert and Alex McDonald, Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra (LSCO)

March 18, 2017, 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Brothers Robert and Alex McDonald, on piano, join LCSO. Program highlights to include Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major by Brahms in the Irving Arts Center.