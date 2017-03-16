Sexual assault of a child investigation leads to arrest

The Irving Police Department is investigating a case of sexual assault – child that occurred between December 2016 and March 2017 involving a 15-year-old female victim. The suspects in the case are an adult husband and wife who are family friends of the victim’s parent.

The offense was reported to the Irving Police Department on March 7, 2017 after an allegation of the ongoing sexual relationship was made. Detectives conducted an investigation and obtained arrest warrants for Dustin Ewing, 29 years of age, and Danielle Marie Ewing, 29 years of age. On March 13, both suspects were arrested and are presently in the Irving City Jail on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault – Child with a bond set at $50,000 each.

Due to the nature of this ongoing investigation and the victim’s age, the release of further information is limited. Detectives do not believe there are any other victims in the case; however, anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective John Schingle at (972) 721-2535 and reference case number 17-5190.

SOURCE Irving Police Department