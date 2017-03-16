Spring Break/St. Patrick’s Day DWI No-Refusal operations

The Irving Police Department will conduct DWI No-Refusal operations during the Spring Break/St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. The Department runs the operations by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) as part of the State’s “Drink. Drive. Go to Jail.” campaign. Additional officers, whose primary focus will be to locate and arrest impaired drivers, will be on duty.

The Department will utilize a no-refusal approach to DWI enforcement. Persons arrested for DWI will be offered a blood test only (no breath tests). Officers will seek a search warrant, signed by a judge, in order to obtain a sample from anyone refusing consent to a blood test.

The operations will take place on the nights of Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. Furthermore, additional officers will be dedicated to DWI enforcement between the dates of March 4 and March 21.

The Irving Police Department and TxDOT encourage drivers to “Plan While You Can” to avoid the consequences of impaired driving. A person’s abilities, decision making skills and judgment can diminish while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Consider the use of a taxi or car service, a designated driver or public transportation as an alternative to driving after drinking.

If you see a suspected drunk driver, and you (or a passenger) can do so safely, please call 9-1-1 with the information.

SOURCE Irving Police Department