Texas.gov makes it easy to for parents of children entering kindergarten

AUSTIN, Texas – With kindergarten roundup approaching for school districts across Texas, parents of children entering school for the first time can order a certified birth certificate via the Texas.gov Online Vital Records Application. This official service, offered in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), provides easy-to-follow instructions in English or Spanish for a secure and convenient experience.

The price of an online birth certificate is $22 per record, the same as a walk-in or mail order, and is generally less expensive than other third-party online sources. DSHS fulfills all online vital record orders, and most orders are processed within 10 to 15 business days. Marriage and divorce verifications, as well as certified death certificates, can also be ordered through this online service.

The response from those who have already used the online vital records application has been very positive with comments such as, “Just want to say thank you to DSHS for making ordering a birth certificate for my son an easy process,” and “I cannot think of a single improvement to the online birth certificate ordering process. It was simple and straightforward. Thank you for keeping the process from being cumbersome!”

For a demonstration on how to order a vital record online, visit the Texas.gov YouTube channel where you can watch a short video with step-by-step instructions.

Texas.gov is a great place to complete many other government services online, too – pay CHIP enrollment fees, renew a vehicle registration or driver license, order driver records, and much more. With 1,000+ online services, secure payment processing, and friendly 24/7 customer service, make things easier on yourself and your schedule by taking it online with Texas.gov.

Consumer Alert: To safely take care of your government business online, beware of unofficial, look-alike websites operated by private organizations that may charge unnecessary fees for services or information. Instead, make sure you are using the state’s official website, http://www.texas.gov, or an official state agency website to complete your online transaction. To access an official website, enter the URL in the address bar at the top of your Internet browser (e.g. Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, etc.) instead of entering the address in a search engine bar (Google, Bing, Yahoo, etc.). Also, look for the .gov or .state.tx.us extension in the URL, which will be present in the URLs of all official Texas state government websites.

