Texas Steel Guitar Jamboree hosts guitarists from across globe

Steel guitar players from around the world shared their love of music at the 33rd Annual Texas Steel Guitar Jamboree held March 9th through the 12th at Irving’s Sheraton DFW Hotel in Irving.

The event is the largest steel guitar convention in the country. Every year, thousands of enthusiasts check out live music, view the latest instruments and accessories and connect with their fellow steel guitar players. Albert Talley, president of the Texas Steel Guitars Association (TSGA), explained how the show got started.

“There was a show in St. Louis, and back then we didn’t have a club then,” Talley said. “So Charlie Norris and the young steel players up there, they got to talking about wanting to have a club, so they started a club. Then they got to talking about having a show. They started small, then nationally, and it’s just grown into what it is today.”

Talley added that while the Jamboree is the largest U.S. steel guitar show, it attracts players and fans from all over the world.

“We have the top steel players from all over the country, and we have a lot of people from overseas this year,” Talley said. “We’ve got Sarah Jory here with us this year, she’s from England, and we also have a gentleman from the Netherlands. And last year, we had folks from Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Australia. We try to have a lot of international [guests] like that.”

One of the big draws of the convention was the live music going on all four days. Over 50 steel guitarists performed in the grand ballroom’s main stage.

Billy Easton of Nashville, Tennessee has been playing steel guitar for over 60 years, and has played at the Jamboree for 13 years. He explained what makes a steel guitar more appealing than a standard guitar.

“It does have it’s own magnetism,” Easton said. “There are so many different aspects to it compared to a standard guitar because of the pedals and the levers and more strings and different tunings, all the different things you can do with it just makes it a magical thing.”

Vendors and guitar makers attended to show off their latest products.

Mullen Guitars from Flagler, Colorado, has been setting up shop at the Jamboree for over 30 years. John Wilson of Mullen Guitars said that one of the reasons he enjoys coming to the Jamboree is because he can interact with musicians using the instruments he’s built.

“This is one of the [most fun] things I get to do all year,” Wilson said. “I build guitars all year, I build other people’s toys. And I get to see these people with their toys when I come here and it’s very exciting.”

The sense of camaraderie and togetherness is part of what makes the Jamboree such a success, according to TSGA president Albert Talley.

“We’ve helped a lot of people, and we’ve helped a lot of musicians in their career playing, because you can come, you can go in and see these vendors, see new instruments and stuff like that,” Talley said. “If a young player wants to ask somebody, “How’d you do that on your guitar?” there’s somebody here who will try to help you and show you what they did on a particular session.”

Sherri Kennedy from GFI Steel Guitars agreed that seeing the steel guitar players come together and share their passion for the instrument and music is what the Jamboree is all about.

“At home, I go to work, nobody knows what a steel guitar and nobody knows what the convention is,” she said. “Here, everybody’s got the same interests, and it’s really nice. You may only see them once a year, but they’re still your steel guitar family.”